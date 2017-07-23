A detached family home's room-by-room remodel

Our newest homify 360° highlight details one fabulous house refurbishment in Dorchester Gardens that, of course, not only provided new space and potential, but also heaps and heaps of copy-worthy style! Apart from a full-on makeover, an extension and loft conversion was also part and parcel of this project.
Professional home-building team Power 2 Build Ltd from London took the wheel for this project. Let’s check it out!
There she stands as she is now, post-renovation, in all her brick-clad glory and basking in a delicious, rich-brown colour palette.
It’s not hard to spot the extension showing off its glass-clad, super modern style here at the back of the house. But let’s check out some ‘before and after’ images of what transpired inside the house…
Here, work is well underway to treat the house (and its residents) to a brand-new space at the very top via a loft.
Don’t you just love the sleek-white surfaces that complement the sky-blues rushing in through the new window?
Why, it would seem that a bedroom was one of the new additions in the loft – how very practical!
In terms of design, the old bathroom wasn’t really that bad, but we still feel a more modern approach was required.
How sleek, stylish and super gorgeous is this? The stainless steel finishes provide the perfect contrast for the new grey colour palette that adorns both floor and wall!
Some decent promise is shown here in the bedroom in terms of space – it’s just the layout and style that’s still missing…
And here we have it: a sleek-white backdrop that makes the new furniture, décor, patterns and colours come fabulously to life!
We really admire the white-meets-warm-brown look of the hallway, and fortunately that colour palette wasn’t changed up too much. It’s just some new style that was still outstanding.
How elegant! And the carpeted stairway (with its snow-white balustrade) provides the perfect ‘classy’ touch.
Right, so the cooking space was just hopelessly outdated – the floor tiles and bright-blue backsplash might have been huge in the 1990s, but not so much anymore.
With this new look, we have a feeling the kitchen will remain graceful and trendy for years to come!
Decent space, lots of potential – it’s just the overall look that wasn’t doing it for us.
So much better, and just see how fantastically the open-plan living room and kitchen get to share in the oceans of natural light pouring in through that glass-clad extension at the back!
Most definitely a home makeover example to live by!
