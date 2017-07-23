Your browser is out-of-date.

A detached family home's room-by-room remodel

Johannes van Graan
Dorchester Gardens, NW11, POWER 2 BUILD LTD
Loading admin actions …

Our newest homify 360° highlight details one fabulous house refurbishment in Dorchester Gardens that, of course, not only provided new space and potential, but also heaps and heaps of copy-worthy style! Apart from a full-on makeover, an extension and loft conversion was also part and parcel of this project.

Professional home-building team Power 2 Build Ltd from London took the wheel for this project. Let’s check it out!

After: The front of the house

front of the house - after
front of the house—after

There she stands as she is now, post-renovation, in all her brick-clad glory and basking in a delicious, rich-brown colour palette.

After: The back of the house

back of the house - after
back of the house—after

It’s not hard to spot the extension showing off its glass-clad, super modern style here at the back of the house. But let’s check out some ‘before and after’ images of what transpired inside the house…

Work in progress: The loft

loft - before
loft—before

Here, work is well underway to treat the house (and its residents) to a brand-new space at the very top via a loft.

After: The new loft

loft - after
loft—after

Don’t you just love the sleek-white surfaces that complement the sky-blues rushing in through the new window?

After: The new loft

loft - after
loft—after

Why, it would seem that a bedroom was one of the new additions in the loft – how very practical!

Before: The bathroom

bathroom - before
bathroom—before

In terms of design, the old bathroom wasn’t really that bad, but we still feel a more modern approach was required.

After: The bathroom

bathroom - after
bathroom—after

How sleek, stylish and super gorgeous is this? The stainless steel finishes provide the perfect contrast for the new grey colour palette that adorns both floor and wall!

Before: The bedroom

bedroom - before
bedroom—before

Some decent promise is shown here in the bedroom in terms of space – it’s just the layout and style that’s still missing…

After: The bedroom

bedroom - after
bedroom—after

And here we have it: a sleek-white backdrop that makes the new furniture, décor, patterns and colours come fabulously to life!

Before: The hallway

hallway - before
hallway—before

We really admire the white-meets-warm-brown look of the hallway, and fortunately that colour palette wasn’t changed up too much. It’s just some new style that was still outstanding.

After: The hallway

hallway - after
hallway—after

How elegant! And the carpeted stairway (with its snow-white balustrade) provides the perfect ‘classy’ touch.

Before: The kitchen

kitchen - before
kitchen—before

Right, so the cooking space was just hopelessly outdated – the floor tiles and bright-blue backsplash might have been huge in the 1990s, but not so much anymore.

After: The kitchen

kitchen - after
kitchen—after

With this new look, we have a feeling the kitchen will remain graceful and trendy for years to come!

Before: The living room

living room - before
living room—before

Decent space, lots of potential – it’s just the overall look that wasn’t doing it for us.

Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.

After: The living room

living room - after
living room—after

So much better, and just see how fantastically the open-plan living room and kitchen get to share in the oceans of natural light pouring in through that glass-clad extension at the back!

Most definitely a home makeover example to live by!

For another utterly fantastic makeover project, check out The mind-boggling makeover of this drab 70s home.

Yes sir! A converted school house full of hidden delights
We’re curious to know what you think of this house’s new look...

