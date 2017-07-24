Beyond this door lies a truly stupendous Georgian home

A humongous country house that hasn’t been renovated for over half a century? Sounds like quite the challenge to us, and yet that is exactly the brief that was delivered to professional design firm Latham Interiors, whose clients requested that their Georgian country home undergo a complete makeover.
The end result? A superbly elegant home with inspiring designs and more-than-adequate space in every room that, although it provides so much “new” style, still manages to hold on to its beautiful, vintage-like architectural features.
See for yourself…
A tall wooden door in a rich brown hue; patterned floor tiles; ample legroom; delightful touches to grab attention, such as patterned window treatment and eye-catching lighting – what is not to love about this entryway?
This elegant house provides more than one living room (yes you’re right, it is quite large), and this super elegant one seems to pull double duty as both a formal lounge and television room.
Notice the sleek golden finishes providing some sparkle from just about every corner!
Of course there is also more than one bedroom to be found here, yet we’ve singled out this children’s room due to its charming style that also manages to flaunt a decent amount of elegance!
We would like to imagine that the residents and their guests retreat to this living room after dinner for some cosy chatting and comfortable lounging, although it can also be the perfect space for some solitary reading, especially once that striking fireplace gets going!
We simply need to indulge in some more images of this top-notch home, don’t you agree?
