Beyond this door lies a truly stupendous Georgian home

A humongous country house that hasn’t been renovated for over half a century? Sounds like quite the challenge to us, and yet that is exactly the brief that was delivered to professional design firm Latham Interiors, whose clients requested that their Georgian country home undergo a complete makeover.

The end result? A superbly elegant home with inspiring designs and more-than-adequate space in every room that, although it provides so much “new” style, still manages to hold on to its beautiful, vintage-like architectural features.

See for yourself…