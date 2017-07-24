Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Beyond this door lies a truly stupendous Georgian home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Georgian Country House, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath
Loading admin actions …

A humongous country house that hasn’t been renovated for over half a century? Sounds like quite the challenge to us, and yet that is exactly the brief that was delivered to professional design firm Latham Interiors, whose clients requested that their Georgian country home undergo a complete makeover.

The end result? A superbly elegant home with inspiring designs and more-than-adequate space in every room that, although it provides so much “new” style, still manages to hold on to its beautiful, vintage-like architectural features.

See for yourself…

A warm welcome

Georgian Country House, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Etons of Bath

Georgian Country House

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

A tall wooden door in a rich brown hue; patterned floor tiles; ample legroom; delightful touches to grab attention, such as patterned window treatment and eye-catching lighting – what is not to love about this entryway? 

Need that expert look? Check out our range of professionals.

A formal occasion

Georgian Country House, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style living room
Etons of Bath

Georgian Country House

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

This elegant house provides more than one living room (yes you’re right, it is quite large), and this super elegant one seems to pull double duty as both a formal lounge and television room. 

Notice the sleek golden finishes providing some sparkle from just about every corner!

Stylish snoozing

Georgian Country House, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style bedroom
Etons of Bath

Georgian Country House

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

Of course there is also more than one bedroom to be found here, yet we’ve singled out this children’s room due to its charming style that also manages to flaunt a decent amount of elegance!

Warm and cosy

Georgian Country House, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style living room
Etons of Bath

Georgian Country House

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

We would like to imagine that the residents and their guests retreat to this living room after dinner for some cosy chatting and comfortable lounging, although it can also be the perfect space for some solitary reading, especially once that striking fireplace gets going!

We simply need to indulge in some more images of this top-notch home, don’t you agree?

Georgian Country House, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style bedroom
Etons of Bath

Georgian Country House

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

Georgian Country House, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style bedroom
Etons of Bath

Georgian Country House

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Georgian Country House, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style bathroom
Etons of Bath

Georgian Country House

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

Georgian Country House, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Etons of Bath

Georgian Country House

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

Georgian Country House, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style living room
Etons of Bath

Georgian Country House

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

Georgian Country House, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style bathroom
Etons of Bath

Georgian Country House

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

Georgian Country House, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

Georgian Country House

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

Next up on our viewing list: This thatched home has a surprisingly modern interior.

10 great garden design ideas you'll want to try
By all means, write a comment below and tell us what you think of this house.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks