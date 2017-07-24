Your browser is out-of-date.

The beautiful Battersea townhouse with a lofty surprise

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Battersea Town House, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern dining room
Professional firm PAD Architects brings us today’s homify 360° gem, which sees a beautiful Battersea townhouse set within the Battersea Park Conservation Area undergo an extensive refurbishment in order to treat the client to some more light-infused spaces. 

Let’s take a look!

The front façade

Battersea Town House, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern houses
PAD ARCHITECTS

Battersea Town House

PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS

Even though the exterior look of the house is nothing to scoff at (that brick-clad façade ensures ample texture and pattern, while we can clearly see that the commitment to gardening is also excellent), there’s no hint as to the magical style hidden on the inside.

Open living

Battersea Town House, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
PAD ARCHITECTS

Battersea Town House

PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS

Major structural alterations were carried out to the ground floor in order to create an open-plan family space, with fluid indoor outdoor flow for living, cooking and dining – quite perfect for the family who loves to spend quality time together, as well as entertain socially. 

Interior designers, electricians and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

New space and new style

Battersea Town House, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
PAD ARCHITECTS

Battersea Town House

PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS

A first-floor extension to the rear provided an additional bedroom and bathroom, as well as a full roof terrace with far-reaching views over rooftops. Speaking of which…

The new roof terrace

Battersea Town House, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
PAD ARCHITECTS

Battersea Town House

PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS

How fabulous is this? Blue sky, textured rooftops for visual detail, glass balustrades for elegance, and adequate space for wining and dining in an al fresco manner. 

In addition to all of this, a luxurious master suite from the front to the rear of the property was created. And to top it all off, a mansard roof extension was added to create a double-height space for use as a gym.

Let’s sneak a peek at some more photos…

Battersea Town House, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern dining room
PAD ARCHITECTS

Battersea Town House

PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS

Battersea Town House, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern dining room
PAD ARCHITECTS

Battersea Town House

PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS

Battersea Town House, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern media room
PAD ARCHITECTS

Battersea Town House

PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS

Battersea Town House, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern garden
PAD ARCHITECTS

Battersea Town House

PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS

