The beautiful Battersea townhouse with a lofty surprise

Professional firm PAD Architects brings us today’s homify 360° gem, which sees a beautiful Battersea townhouse set within the Battersea Park Conservation Area undergo an extensive refurbishment in order to treat the client to some more light-infused spaces.
Let’s take a look!
Even though the exterior look of the house is nothing to scoff at (that brick-clad façade ensures ample texture and pattern, while we can clearly see that the commitment to gardening is also excellent), there’s no hint as to the magical style hidden on the inside.
Major structural alterations were carried out to the ground floor in order to create an open-plan family space, with fluid indoor outdoor flow for living, cooking and dining – quite perfect for the family who loves to spend quality time together, as well as entertain socially.
A first-floor extension to the rear provided an additional bedroom and bathroom, as well as a full roof terrace with far-reaching views over rooftops. Speaking of which…
How fabulous is this? Blue sky, textured rooftops for visual detail, glass balustrades for elegance, and adequate space for wining and dining in an al fresco manner.
In addition to all of this, a luxurious master suite from the front to the rear of the property was created. And to top it all off, a mansard roof extension was added to create a double-height space for use as a gym.
Let’s sneak a peek at some more photos…
