How Can a Glass Extension Change the Air of Your Home?

London-based team MW Architects bring us our newest homify 360°, which focuses not on an entire house, but instead a simple little backyard conservatory attached to a modern-day family home – complete with a double-curved, self-reciprocating, stressed skin, cantilevering composite timber roof.

The brief of the client stipulated a space with a bit more climatic stability, a little less glare and some more privacy, yet the light and visual link with the backyard garden had to be retained. In addition, they also wanted to use the existing foundations and retain the floor, slab, underfloor heating and tiles.

In the end, the pros in charge designed a lightweight roof that would take advantage of low winter sun, shade the summer sun, provided more privacy, but also have sufficient glazing to connect to the small garden.