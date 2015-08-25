Chic farmhouse kitchen table ideas

This farmhouse table design is a mix of classic and modern. The table top colour is painted black, which gives it a definite updated look. The legs are reminiscent of pipe, which make the table look eclectic and unique. The choice of chairs contributes to the blend of classic style and modern. On one side of the table there is a cafeteria style bench, perfect to sit with friends and family. On the opposite of the table are classic style wooden chairs with an updated look- they are painted a teal in colour, which makes the black of the table pop even more for an all around modern blend interpretation of the farmhouse table.