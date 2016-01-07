Better Than Your Average Barn Conversion

Today on homify, we check out how Moeve Architekten have taken an old barn and completely transformed it into an amazing modern home. The existing barn, built over 100 years ago, is solid, discreet and well crafted, with its red brick façade being arranged in an exciting display of patterns. It really did present the perfect opportunity for a home.

A grand entry opens into a huge ground floor with glimpses in every direction showing us what to expect – an exciting blend of history and sheer modernity. The ground floor is seen as the heart of the home, consisting of all the living areas. Upstairs, there's the master suite, many guests bedrooms, as well as other hidden secrets.

Let's begin looking around, shall we?