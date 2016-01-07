Better Than Your Average Barn Conversion

Today on homify, we check out how Moeve Architekten have taken an old barn and completely transformed it into an amazing modern home. The existing barn, built over 100 years ago, is solid, discreet and well crafted, with its red brick façade being arranged in an exciting display of patterns. It really did present the perfect opportunity for a home.
A grand entry opens into a huge ground floor with glimpses in every direction showing us what to expect – an exciting blend of history and sheer modernity. The ground floor is seen as the heart of the home, consisting of all the living areas. Upstairs, there's the master suite, many guests bedrooms, as well as other hidden secrets.
Let's begin looking around, shall we?
A gentle transformation has taken place at the rear of the red brick barn-home, with new windows and doors creating a more open and transparent building.The original red bricks have been restored to their best using a lime-wash, while any that were broken have been replaced.
Overall, the exterior presents itself much like it always has. However, the timber chosen for the door and window frames are outstandingly modern. An all-timber extension above brings a touch of contemporary architecture and celebrates the idyll natural feeling established within the garden.
Inside, the architects have created an open plan living space suited to a modern family. The ground floor is now almost entirely one large room, merging the living area, kitchen and dining seamlessly. A new timber floor that runs right through the house helps to unify the various spaces. The décor has been selected to reflect the home’s new modern outlook with contemporary pieces being chosen.
Everywhere, the formality of the original barn have been challenged and, while not eradicated, carefully altered. Wooden flooring gives a warm, homely touch to the house and balances wonderfully against the steel beams, which have been left exposed. Beyond this airy space, the sliding doors can be opened to join the outside world to the inside.
The thing we notice first in the master bedroom is how wonderfully the neutral décor and soft textures create a calm and peaceful atmosphere. It’s the perfect place for the owners to relax and unwind after a long day at work. The timber floorboards and the exposed beams bring a warm tone to the room, which is otherwise predominantly a shade of white.
This is one of the other smaller bedrooms found in the home but, as you can see in this image, this room has more than enough space. Each morning those sleeping are peacefully awoken by the sunshine that slowly streams inside through the room's many windows. This isn't a bedroom that's ever going to feel dark and gloomy thanks to the monochrome scheme.
An all-white interior is not the first thing one imagines finding inside an old barn but in the upstairs hallway we're treated to a memorable finishing photograph. There's so much to appreciate here with the crisp white paint bringing out the best in the old building's form and timber finishes.
Unfortunately, this is the end of the tour