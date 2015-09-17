Bathroom are an important part of any home, yet are often over looked when it comes to home design. Don't fall into the trap of a bland bathroom. Choose to be unique and add personality to this very important room by integrating glass tiles. Glass tiles give bathrooms a modern, fresh, and clean look, full of character and flavour. Go bold with colour and shapes, or stay neutral and classic. Either way, using glass for bathroom tiling will ensure a clever bathroom full of unexpected design. These stylish glass bathroom tiles ideas will spark the imagination of anyone looking to be unique and punch up that bathroom.
These glass bathroom tiles add a cool style to the bathroom. They are mosaic style, and feature colous of cool greens and blues, making the area feel like an underwater oasis. The tiles are confined to the shower area, which makes the area a strong focal point while also making it the attention grabbing, piece of art of the room. The rest of the bathroom is a neutral white, which not only flows well with the lighter greens and blues of the tiles but it makes the glass tiled area stand out even more. The end result is a really fresh underwater sea oasis that makes the bathroom pop with style.
Try adding a punch of flair with just a small touch of glass tiles. This bathroom uses a border of glass tiles, which also is a small shelving area, to liven up the space. The tiles are beautiful pastel shades of blues, greens, and purples, reflecting the light of the bathroom nicely. Played against the neutral colour of the rest of the bathroom, this small strip of design adds great personality to this bathroom.
For a bold look, this bathroom goes big with colour and uses purple as its pallet. The purple glass tiles are in the tub area, against the wall and bordering the tub itself. The use of a deep shade makes the area feel luxurious and mysterious. The tiles reflect colour from the rest of the bathroom, which is painted a light lilac colour. The tiles, with its different hues of purple, give the bathroom a great energy. Used only in one area, the tiles become the centerpiece of the bathroom, making a bold statement of colour and unique design.
The glass tiles of this bathroom are both eclectic and luxurious, creating a bathroom that feels grand and creative. The tiles are deep in colour, playing with shades of brown with small hints of reds, blues, and purples. The smaller sized tiles work well with the deep colours, ensuring the room doesn't feel too dark and overpowering. Instead, the tiles feel clever, especially with placement. A strip of the glass tiles serve as the backdrop of the sink and mirror, even continuing up the wall as one long strip. Picking up the tiles is a beautiful shelving unit and wall against the toilet, which continues the pattern in a functional way. The end result is a bathroom that feels so different and unique, and packs a large punch for big style.
For a clean, minimalist look, try adding a perfect wall of neutral glass tiles. These glass tiles comprise of one wall of the bathroom, yet adds so much style to the room. Floor to ceiling rectangle glass tiles provide so much texture for the room, and while they are a neutral colour, the wall carries a big design factor. Tied in with the sleek, minimalist design of the rest of the room, the glass tiles of this bathroom is the perfect compliment to any minimalist bathroom.
Trying for an eclectic look? These glass tiles are unique and fun, and definitely unexpected. What stands out most are the shapes of the tiles, circular, as opposed to the traditional square or rectangle shape. Instead, various sizes of round tiles are used, from very tiny to larger sized. These tiles are integrated with mirrors, that are also round in shape and are larger than the tiles. The green colour of the tiles also adds to the uniqueness, and coupled with the shape of the tiles makes the wall feel like a wall of bubbles. The overall look is surely eye-catching and eclectic, a perfect design for anyone looking to create outside the box.
This bathroom chooses a colour and runs with it! The colour blue itself adds uniqueness to the bathroom, as it is used on walls and floors. One wall features a mosaic pattern of blue glass tiles. Shades range from deep blues to turquoise and aqua, which is nice as it breaks up the solid blues of the room and adds a nice texture. The shower area is where the design gets really interesting, as dividers are built using aqua colored glass tiles. The tiles are larger than the mosaic patterned ones, and are each bordered in a beautiful dark wood frame. These tiles pick up the aqua colours of the mosaic pattern, ensuring the room flows perfectly and creating a beautiful blue lagoon space.
This designer decided to use glass tiles in a unique way- almost as a divider between two rooms. The bedroom flows into the open concept bathroom, divided by a floor to ceiling wall of glass tiles. The tiles are a large sized, almost see through colour with hints of mint green, which makes the area feel one with the bedroom. The wall curves around a shower area, hugging it in a sense, providing privacy while keeping with the open theme. Since the glass tiles are more of a neutral tone, they blend perfectly with the bedroom, as well as the black tiles of the bathroom floors.
This beautiful bathroom blends modern and minimalist style. The glass tiles are a sleek grey colour, the perfect shade for a modern bathroom. The subway styled tiles are used throughout the bathroom, both in the shower area and in the sink area. What is unique is the wall divider that separates these two areas, also comprised of the grey glass tiles. The overall look of this bathroom is fresh and modern, and the glass tiles keep the room light and airy as they reflect light.
For a modern mosaic look, try using grey tiles. The shower area of this bathroom becomes the centerpiece of the room, with a gorgeous pattern of grey mosaic glass tiles. The tiles are overall a deep grey, with hints of silvers, lighter greys, whites and even deeper greys, giving the wall a great texture. The glass tiles are used on the three walls that comprise the shower area, yet do not go outside of the shower, which makes the tiles feel like a special, important part of the room. Played against the white modern walls of the rest of the bathroom, this area stands out even more with its beautiful grey shades of glass bathroom tiles.