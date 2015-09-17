Stylish Glass Bathroom Tiles Ideas

Trying for an eclectic look? These glass tiles are unique and fun, and definitely unexpected. What stands out most are the shapes of the tiles, circular, as opposed to the traditional square or rectangle shape. Instead, various sizes of round tiles are used, from very tiny to larger sized. These tiles are integrated with mirrors, that are also round in shape and are larger than the tiles. The green colour of the tiles also adds to the uniqueness, and coupled with the shape of the tiles makes the wall feel like a wall of bubbles. The overall look is surely eye-catching and eclectic, a perfect design for anyone looking to create outside the box.