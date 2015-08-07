Injecting character and personality into dining and kitchen areas has never been easier thanks to an influx of popular styling genres. From shabby chic through to stark modernism, there is a genre suited to everyone and every house, all it takes is the ability to hone in on the style that you like and feel comfortable with. For those that long for a homely abode, filled with character but not necessarily perfection, a rustic style is ideal and offers countless opportunities for personalisation.

Take a look at these rustic kitchen table ideas and see if you could be tempted to adopt a more lived-in style for your home.