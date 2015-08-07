Injecting character and personality into dining and kitchen areas has never been easier thanks to an influx of popular styling genres. From shabby chic through to stark modernism, there is a genre suited to everyone and every house, all it takes is the ability to hone in on the style that you like and feel comfortable with. For those that long for a homely abode, filled with character but not necessarily perfection, a rustic style is ideal and offers countless opportunities for personalisation.
Take a look at these rustic kitchen table ideas and see if you could be tempted to adopt a more lived-in style for your home.
Everything about this picture screams of rustic styling including the antler light fitting, natural material mirror frame and the stunning traditional dark wood rustic kitchen table and chairs. Creating an ambience of warm elegance, this dining furniture set would look perfectly at home in a country cottage, large property or even a modern building that has been specifically decorated and furnished in a rustic style. The table looks even more at home in front of a roaring open fire and gives an impression of home cooked family meals being served there.
Rustic can be synonymous with with natural and pared back, which this room is a perfect example of. The seemingly unfinished table with rough edges and the whittled chair legs add to a feeling of old world and lived-in charm, while natural materials are being used to wonderful effect as accessories. Not detracting from the rustic kitchen table, the hide rug, unique light fixture and interesting wall finish all combine to bring the outdoors in and allude to a shabby chic/rustic genre of decorating and it works terrifically well.
What about this picture doesn't scream of rustic charm? The bare brick walls, industrial lighting, perfunctory but delightful wall hanging storage and restored wooden floor tell you that fans of rustic styling are very much in situ here and then there is that wonderful table! Nestled in the corner of the kitchen/living room area, the rustic kitchen table is as functional as it is charming. A lovely combination of structured metalwork and reclaimed wood, this table would work in any home, especially one with children as they would be delighted by the bench seating element.
The rustic design genre doesn't have to mean farmhouse styling and imperfect furniture; that is just one facet of it. Another element is that of a more industrial style, with pared back elegant styling that makes the most of natural materials but is not busy with clutter or patterns.This rustic kitchen table offer timeless elegance that compliments the stainless cupboards and light fixtures perfectly, bringing organic and manmade items together in perfect harmony. This style is perfect for modern homes that seek to inject a little tradition.
One of the most wonderful elements of rustic styling is that natural imperfections featured in materials, such as wood, are not a problem. In fact, they add character and something a little more unique to what could otherwise be standard furniture. The table featured here clearly has a large knot on the surface, yet it could not look more at home within the space. Partnering with the parquet flooring and cluttered shelves in the background, the is rustic kitchen table adds depth and legitimacy to the relaxed styling at play.
Though a small space, this charming kitchen/dinette area has been utilised to perfection with clever built-in seating and a perfectly perfunctory kitchen. The masterpiece in the room, however, is that beautiful rustic kitchen table, crafted from stunning reclaimed wood. Often going hand in hand, reclaimed materials and rustic decorating styles are a match made in heaven and the use of wire dining chairs allows the rustic kitchen table to be shown off to its fullest, without distraction.
Everything about this picture is beautiful and makes rustic styling appeal beyond belief. The combination of eclectic dinnerware, whitewashed plain chairs and a bright splash of colour on the table metalwork all come together within the frame of the reclaimed wood table top to create something not only rustic but undeniably inviting and covetable. It's easy to picture happy dinner parties occurring around this rustic kitchen table from Salvation Furniture, as well as children completing homework ahead of eating. Perfect for everyone, this is an organic and character-filled focal point for any home.
From one extreme to another, this rustic kitchen table offers a very different view of the genre. Finished with quilted leather chairs, designer lighting, champagne and a breathtakingly elegant floral arrangement, this is rustic styling at a high level. Complimenting the country style kitchen, as well as the natural wood internal doors, everything has been given a lot of consideration and works as a cohesive image.
There is no denying that this is an extremely rustic kitchen table. Embracing the organic flaws of the natural material, splits, knots and holes in the wood have not been fixed, removed or skimmed over, they are celebrated and accentuated to wonderful effect. paired with a matching bench, this table would look phenomenal within a country kitchen setting or a large eclectic property. Needing little accessorising, this is the ideal setting for an intimate dinner party.
Don't be distracted by the size of this wonderful rustic kitchen table, it is part of a cosy family nook that offers a multi-functional space. Perfect for gathering around, eating at and even studying on, this table forms part of a wider space that is intrinsically designed to be welcoming and comforting. The imperfect wavy edges bring a charming informality to the table and benches that invoke feelings of comfort and enjoyment, making this a much sought after style of home addition.
