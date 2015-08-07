10 ideas for a pine table and chairs

A pine dining table and chairs set is the perfect addition to every home and some can be so beautifully designed and made that there is no option but to bring the dining and living rooms together as one harmonious space. This table is stunning and if the chairs were replaced with wooden ones, the set would be incredible and an ideal installation for homes that favour any style from shabby chic through to sleek modernism. Working perfectly against the natural wall and white structural detailing, this wooden dining area is stylish and understated all at once.

