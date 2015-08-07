10 ideas for a pine table and chairs

A pine table and chairs can be the prefect finishing touch to any kitchen or dining room, injecting the space with familiarity, warmth and a sense of rustic nostalgia that is hard to beat. Finding the perfect set can be difficult, but you can easily take inspiration from alternatives and have them constructed in pine. Take a look at the following examples and get ready to fall in love with the idea of a pine dining table and chairs set all over again.
The pine dining table and chairs in this picture are stunning, thanks to the inherent simplicity of the design. The symmetry of the table and chair legs works wonderfully and enables a large piece of furniture to retain a sense of spaciousness and not encroach on the room as a whole. Perfectly partnered with the light wood flooring and pale cushions, this pine dining table and chairs will easily become the centre of any family home.
This room is packed with incredible rustic charm, from the bear skin rug through tho the driftwood light fixture and everything in between. Pride of place in the centre is a wonderfully pared back, rustic eating area that could easily be used as inspiration for a pine dining table and chairs set. Suitable for hardwood or softwood, such as pine, this bench style table easily accommodates eight place settings, making it an incredible dinner party locale but also a fantastic family home focal point.
Simple, elegant and featuring starkly clean lines, this bench table and matching seat set up brings cantina style eating and socialising into the home. Pictured here in a dark hardwood, for a more shabby chic or natural look, the style could be adapted to create a pine dining table and chairs set, which would work equally well in any kitchen, dining room or even garden. An added benefit for this style of furniture is that a paint wash would look beautiful applied to pine and would transform the set into something totally unique and perfectly coordinated with its surroundings.
With everything else being neutral in tone, this room welcomes an injection of warm colour from the chunky table, which acts as not only a central gathering area but also a visual focal point. Sitting on top of a bright rug, the natural wood has been finished to perfection, with a glass top added for protection. That measure would be a good edition were this style to be adapted to create a pine table and chairs set, as pine being a softwood is far more liable to damage, but in a more rustic style of room that would not be a problem as every scratch is a nuance of character.
A pine dining table and chairs set is the perfect basic set up for any dining room or eating area but that doesn't mean that it is low quality or lacking in elegance. Take this wonderful example, where the warm wood is perfectly complimented by roof trusses and effortlessly ties the pale theme together. Unadulterated wooden furniture is an opportunity to showcase the craftsmanship of the maker and the vision of the person that commissioned it, so see pine furniture as your opportunity to make something truly unique and personal to you and your home.
The industrial beauty of this large table and matching bench seating from Swinging Monkey Designs is undeniable. With a perfectly welded metal framework in place, large reclaimed boards compete the table and seats, offering upcycled and restored style, but this could be simply recreated in pine if your budget cannot stretch to reclaimed timber, or your preferences are for a lighter softwood. The simplicity of the design featured make this an ideal pine table and chairs project that would look perfectly at home in any room and surrounded by any decorative style.
This loft conversion style of room plays host to the perfect accessories and furniture pieces. From the industrial style lighting fixture through to an effortlessly chic coat rack, this space is perfectly finished with an exceptionally simple and pared back pine ding table and chairs set. Thanks to the understated styling, knotty and imperfect wood would not look out of place, making this an adaptable and low maintenance furniture installation that would be suited to any household from families to single professionals that prefer to work from home. Thanks to the large size, laid back dinner parties would be simple and effective too.
When a table is this beautiful, who needs matching chairs? In a room that embraces and embodies shabby chic styling, with a frame gallery on the wall, white wood and a distressed jug filled with flowers, a large pine dining table and chairs set can afford to take some style risks, including the selection of mismatched seating options. Selecting vintage or reclaimed furniture allows a sense of style to blossom and guarantees a totally unique space that cannot be reproduced.
The phrase pine dining and chairs naturally brings to mind an image of an intimate family kitchen with a traditional farmhouse type table and coordinating chairs and there is nothing wrong with that at all. Traditions occur from styles being tried, tested and loved and this is one dining room classic that looks set to withstand the test of time. Seen here, mismatched cushions work perfectly with the rustic and lived in style of the farmhouse pine chairs and offer an opportunity to personalise an otherwise basic and stalwart item of furniture.
A pine dining table and chairs set is the perfect addition to every home and some can be so beautifully designed and made that there is no option but to bring the dining and living rooms together as one harmonious space. This table is stunning and if the chairs were replaced with wooden ones, the set would be incredible and an ideal installation for homes that favour any style from shabby chic through to sleek modernism. Working perfectly against the natural wall and white structural detailing, this wooden dining area is stylish and understated all at once.
For more inspiration, take a look at this ideabook that focusses on informal dining spaces.