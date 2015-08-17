Inspirational wall tiles designs

Green on green in this bathroom works so well, thanks to the use of different tile patterns and textures, all within one colour palette. Wall tiles designs are so varied that mixing and matching comes as standard, but this is a wonderful example of how two strong independent designs can work together to form something stunning and complimentary, rather than competitive. The plain lower tiles have a richer tone to them, which works well against the strong pattern of the upper tiles and cohesively forms a stunning, vintage-look bathroom.

