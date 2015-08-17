Inspirational wall tiles designs

Think about wall tiles designs and you are most likely picturing a kitchen or a bathroom. Don't be fooled though, wall tiles are becoming an increasingly popular addition to other rooms and areas of the house as they can offer a splash of colour or texture. Perfect for busy houses due to their easy to clean surface, wall tiles are an ideal installation in any home, so take a look at these examples of how various wall tiles designs could transform your home.
What an incredible wall! Far from just standard flat tiles being used, here we see an example of exactly how big of an impact wall tiles designs can have when used in conjunction with soft furnishings to add an extra dimension or texture. Contrasting wonderfully against the smooth leather chair, these three dimensional tiles, finished with a metallic effect almost scream 'touch me' and certainly transform this living room into something very personal and unique.
Cubby holes, nooks and crannies and small cosy areas will always be popular, with readers and relaxers naturally gravitating towards them, so how about decking them out in some stunning wall tiles designs to really make a feature of them? Nestled in amongst the plain white walls and bookcases, these eastern-inspired tiles really pop and make the nook something special and with colour coordinating cushions, this little seating area looks extremely welcoming.
Though certain wall tiles designs work well when used to create a large expanse of tiled space, they would probably also work as an interesting and almost artistic installation, as seen here. Sporadically placing the tiles on this kitchen wall offers the best of all worlds, with practicality accounted for as well as a desire to maximise the wall space. By choosing to mix white space in with the dark granite tiles, an impression of space is given, making this a great idea for smaller kitchens.
Nothing says confident style like the inclusion of a brightly coloured material on a large scale. Kitchen wall tiles designs can be a little stale, when safe choices are exclusively chosen, but here we have an example of something a little different. Not just used as an accent colour, these red, bevelled edge tiles help the white and black of the appliances and cabinets really pop and negate the need for any further decoration.
Draw your eyes away from this fabulous hanging bed and you will see that the headboard is just as fantastic, as it has been made out of wall tiles. Everything about this room screams dramatic and different, but the large scale headboard being created from wall tiles really is something very unique. This is a room that is benefitting from a definite style working well and making a cohesive design statement and the wall tiles designs incorporated here look perfectly at home and as though they have always been there, which is a sign of great foresight.
There is a lot going on in this picture, shape-wise. From the triangular wall space marked out with wooden beams, through to the geometric ball, repurposed tables and those fabulous hexagon tiles. The result however, works, potentially because everything else has been pared back and kept relatively minimal. Had square or triangular wall tiles been used, the design would not have worked as well as these hexagons, that are reminiscent of traditional quilts and bring a sense of nostalgia to the room, albeit with a modern twist. Wall tiles designs are so much more than a finishing product, they really can be an integral part of what makes a room work.
An amazing demonstration of how tones can work well together to create a warm and inviting area, this stunning hallway is the perfect marriage of wall tiles, wooden flooring and carpet. Take a closer look and you will see something even more surprising, that this fabulous wall, installed by the Giles Miller Studio, comprises of wooden wall tiles manipulated to create a breathtaking mural. A perfect example of just how far wall tiles designs have come, this is truly inspirational art.
Nothing breaks up the monotony of a floor to ceiling installation of tiles like a colour break, as seen here. The pastel green works incredibly well with the plain white and by keeping the style, shape and size of tiles the same and only mixing up the colour, there is a seamless transition between the two. Incredibly popular right now, these brick effect subway tiles bring a traditional look to any bathroom, making an injection of colour a welcome addition in modern houses. Wall tiles designs are seemingly endless, as are the colours available, so it takes consideration and restraint to stop rooms looking messy, something this bathroom has avoided entirely.
What could be more opulent than a dramatic black and gold bathroom? Nothing, when the walls are clad in black gloss and gold metallic tiles! Being used to absolute perfection, the black tiles are the ideal background and benefit from being strategically broken up with four strips of luxe gold and the hanging of an ornate gold mirror. This is unparalleled drama and a great example of how versatile wall tiles designs can be, as paired with white, the black would make a classic monochrome bathroom but used alongside gold, the tone is dramatically altered and undeniably luxurious.
Green on green in this bathroom works so well, thanks to the use of different tile patterns and textures, all within one colour palette. Wall tiles designs are so varied that mixing and matching comes as standard, but this is a wonderful example of how two strong independent designs can work together to form something stunning and complimentary, rather than competitive. The plain lower tiles have a richer tone to them, which works well against the strong pattern of the upper tiles and cohesively forms a stunning, vintage-look bathroom.
