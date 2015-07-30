Shabby chic is a style that has sky rocketed in popularity, thanks to the character and inherent familiarity of the pieces that denote the design genre. Genuinely aged items are often characterised my multiple layers of paint having been rubbed back to reveal themselves, but it has become increasingly common for this look to be recreated or imitated through clever finishing techniques.

Take a look at these shabby chic bathroom ideas and see how you might be able to incorporate this popular style into your home through distressing existing furniture or installing pieces that fit the genre.