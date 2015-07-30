Shabby chic is a style that has sky rocketed in popularity, thanks to the character and inherent familiarity of the pieces that denote the design genre. Genuinely aged items are often characterised my multiple layers of paint having been rubbed back to reveal themselves, but it has become increasingly common for this look to be recreated or imitated through clever finishing techniques.
Take a look at these shabby chic bathroom ideas and see how you might be able to incorporate this popular style into your home through distressing existing furniture or installing pieces that fit the genre.
Stunningly simple and seemingly finished in a rough imperfect style, this sweet little driftwood shelving unit would be a perfect addition to any house that is seeking to include some shabby chic bathroom ideas. Still functional, this would be a practical installation into any bathroom, while working perfectly with a distressed decorating style, thanks to the residual paint in pretty pastel shades, which are a key feature of shabby chic furniture.
Alongside shabby chic bathroom ideas is a style known as 'ditsy'. These two genres interplay perfectly together, as can be seen in this example, with natural, imperfectly finished pieces being punctuated with pretty florals, pastels and faux-rustic detailing, such as the animal busts. The natural wood works well against the bright white of the wall mounted shabby chic accessories and combines to make a stunning, inviting and homely bathroom.
A key player within all shabby chic bathroom ideas, whitewashed wood is used as a perfect background here, offering the opportunity to include a suitable glass installation behind the bath. The distressed finish of the wooden wall is absolutely textbook shabby chic styling but the inclusion of a bright artistic piece from Jo Downs on top brings the popular style into a more modern age and gives it a terrifically unique and personal touch. Combined with what could easily be a reclaimed and painted roll top bath, another must have for anyone with shabby chic bathroom ideas, this room is a wonderful interpretation of a popular genre.
Shabby chic does not only refer to whitewashed wood, in fact any pastel shade can be put to good use when exploring shabby chic bathroom ideas. This small dresser is a perfect example as it is exceptionally cute, gives the impression of being older than it is and is far from perfectly finished. Installed in a suitable bathroom, this piece would add a lot of validity to a shabby chic theme and contribute something a little more unique and original than just the whitewashed panels behind it.
An easy way to integrate shabby chic bathroom ideas into your home is to remember that natural materials and repurposed items almost always automatically qualify as shabby chic pieces. These wine and apple boxes are a perfect example of exactly that, as they are previously used items that have been repurposed to cute effect. To take them a step further, a paint wash in a suitably pastel colour would work well, but to maintain the character of the boxes, we suggest you use wax, so as to keep any markings or sign writing visible.
Don't get shabby chic bathroom ideas confused with tatty furniture as they are most definitely not the same thing. In this beautiful example of a shabby chic bathroom, everything is of a high quality and beautiful, but thanks to signs of ageing on the cabinet and the mirror, when combined with the wood panelling it all works together to give the impression of a lived in and welcoming room. In essence, shabby chic styling should give an impression of items being pre-loved and that is evident in every aspect of this example.
Blink and you could miss the shabby chic element in this room, but therein is the joy of the genre itself. Shabby chic bathroom ideas can be as subtle, yet effective, as the installation of some traditional window shutters, finished in a whitewashed wood. This is a great demonstration of just how versatile shabby chic can be. Perfect as either an accent or a definitive style, it works with modern installations, as seen here, as well as it does on its own, allowing everyone to pick and choose their favourite elements of the genre and utilise them as they see fit.
Shabby chic bathroom ideas don't come much better than a reclaimed, pastel painted roll top bath with claw feet and this one looks spectacular. Working perfectly with the vintage-style wallpaper and rustic flooring, this bath is the natural focal point of the room. For an added touch of shabby chic, a pre-loved or distressed bath rack, perhaps in wood or an antique bronze style, would finish the look wonderfully.
Finished in distressed wood, this tiny vanity unit is the perfect addition to a bathroom that has a penchant for antique or shabby chic styles. The inclusion of a vintage-looking tap helps to add to the casual finish of the unit, making this piece a real favourite with anyone who likes shabby chic bathroom ideas. Mounting a mirror, in a matching finish, above the vanity helps to draw the eye to the style of the wood, which is natural and beautiful and for an easy refurbishment, both pieces could be paint washed in a pastel tone.
When two design genres combine, the results can be spectacular as this industrial/shabby chic bathroom demonstrates. Industrial furniture pieces can be given a new lease of life with a paint brush and a suitable distressing technique, as these former filing trays prove. Having been aged, they make the perfect bathroom installation, capable of storing multiple necessities, while also adding character to the room. Shabby chic bathroom ideas can be as unique as you are so throw away the rule book and create a room that works for you, broken tiles, aged filing trays and ethnic candles included!
