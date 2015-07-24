Far from just being a valuable decorative addition, the benefits of having plants in your house are widely reported. Perfect for adding a splash of colour, enhancing moods and bringing some of the outdoors in, plants can transform a room on a surprisingly small budget, while being adaptable enough to be displayed in a number of different ways.

The perfect addition to any space, take a look at these plants for living room spaces and be inspired to add a little greenery to your own home.