Far from just being a valuable decorative addition, the benefits of having plants in your house are widely reported. Perfect for adding a splash of colour, enhancing moods and bringing some of the outdoors in, plants can transform a room on a surprisingly small budget, while being adaptable enough to be displayed in a number of different ways.
The perfect addition to any space, take a look at these plants for living room spaces and be inspired to add a little greenery to your own home.
For dramatic effect, why not consider displaying your choice of plants for living room spaces by hanging them from the ceiling? Sure to be a talking point, this organic chandelier works so well in this room, thanks to the use of sympathetic colours and materials, such as the natural wooden frame. A unique way to display your indoor garden, this method would require serious thought to be given to the types of plants integrated (nothing too large-growing or prone to shedding), but once installed, will bring decorative value to any communal area.
Small spaces can still benefit from the inclusion of plants for living room areas. Cacti are the perfect partner for small properties as they require little in the way of attention but still make a pleasing addition. Planting small house plants in pots and containers that work with the existing decorative scheme, such as these dip glaze planters from Fate London, is an easy way to add some much-needed greenery without committing to large items that will prove to be intrusive rather than complimentary.
Forget what you think you know about Bonsai and look at how beautiful it is in this example. Not the high maintenance installation that you might think, Bonsai makes for a stunning and hardy home addition that overshadows many other plants for living room spaces. Plants with as much character as Bonsai really need to be a focal point or displayed deliberately, so if you are looking for something a little more akin to a shrinking wallflower, this may not be the green addition for you!
Planters such as this glass cube are so versatile that picking a place for them can be the real problem. Ideal as table centrepieces, as seen here, they work equally well as mantlepiece or coffee table additions for displaying carefully selected plants for living room areas. Imagine a number of these containers being displayed together, what a dramatic impact that would have and thanks to the simplistic design, the cubes should work well with any colour scheme.
These delightful hanging pots are a stroke of design genius and make it possible for even the smallest of spaces to be a potential home for some greenery. The perfect plants for living room areas, succulents, much like cacti, do not need huge amounts of attention to flourish, meaning that they will happily be hung on a wall and attended to at appropriate intervals. The coloured hangers add elegance to a breathtakingly simple design feature and allow for personalisation.
Trying something a bit different can be risky, but one initiative that makes perfect sense is to grow herbs inside the house. Within easy reach while cooking, herbs offer beautiful scents and bring life to any room, so imagine the impact they could have in a living room. A small planter on a windowsill or mantle would work well, as would floor pots. Plants for living room areas do not need to be solely decorative and who says that herbs should only be kept in the kitchen? With people growing chilli plants in conservatories, it stands to reason that useful plants can be a welcome addition to a family room too.
One of the most popular plants for living room spaces, bamboo is pleasing to the eye and easy to maintain. Bamboo makes a striking impression wherever it is housed, but in a living room it offers a dramatic injection of living greenery, not to mention feng shui significance. Often considered to be lucky, Bamboo can be found in numerous houses and commonly in areas where family members commune together.
For fans of nature and ecologically minded people, choosing plants for living room areas may be easy but why not make a far more dramatic statement and opt instead for a full tree? Not for everybody and certainly not suitable for every house, but for those that can house an indoor tree, what a terrific design statement! Offering fantastic health benefits, as well as a distinctive talking point for guests, an indoor tree planting is a fantastic way to bring plants into your home on a large scale.
If you thought growing a tree in your living room was a bit far out, why not scale it back a bit by including an indoor greenhouse design into your living room space? This could be a good solution for families with young children who wish to enjoy the benefits of plants for living room spaces, but without fear that they will be damaged by inquisitive hands. This could also apply to pet owners that want to prevent poisoning. A beautiful way to display much-loved plants, this indoor greenhouse could also be used to grow food plants, in the right climates.
For an easily contained plant installation, living wall hangings are incredible and make us question where design ends and art begins. Taking up no floor or counter space, a hanging garden is ideal for minimalist decorative schemes that seek out one dramatic installation as appose to numerous small pieces that can make a space seem cluttered.
