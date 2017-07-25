Your browser is out-of-date.

This simple terraced home is a different world inside

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Loft Sixty-Four, EVA architecten EVA architecten Modern living room
Join us today as we set off to Utrecht, Netherlands where professional firm EVA Architects share one of their prime portfolio pieces with us: a super stylish apartment that takes its commitment to cleanliness and space quite seriously.

We’re talking an almost minimalist-like interior design, clean neutral colours, and a focus on open spaces rather than an abundance of décor pieces.

This stunning little abode’s dimensions weigh in at 20 (l) × 3 (h) × 5 m (w) / 200 m² (area layout).

Let’s take a look…

A picture-perfect façade

Loft Sixty-Four, EVA architecten EVA architecten Modern houses
We open on the exterior façade, street view, which already catches the eye thanks to the fact that it, well, stands out from the neighbouring homes. Brick pattern in a bold red-brownish hue with curved roof shingles bring some striking style to the outside space, not to mention the generous Georgian-style windows that tease us ever so slightly about the well-lit interiors.

A clean welcome

Loft Sixty-Four, EVA architecten EVA architecten Modern style doors
As far as first impressions go, this entryway is doing quite all right for itself: whites adorning every inch of space from floor to ceiling; a strong contrast that’s ensured via the interior architectural- and décor pieces; and slim furniture items that aid in adding more visual space to the area. 

It’s clean, yet it’s quite practical as well!

Clever contrast

Loft Sixty-Four, EVA architecten EVA architecten Modern living room
Things get slightly “raw” once we enter the living-room space, where a rustic-style wall of exposed brick and stone ensures a delightful focal piece – that is, apart from the industrial-style open-riser staircase, of course. 

Let our vast range of professionals (such as architects, interior designers, etc.) help you conjure up the house (or rooms) of your dreams.

A clean culinary space

Loft Sixty-Four, EVA architecten EVA architecten Modern kitchen
An open-plan layout combines both the dining room and kitchen, although the change in colour palette brilliantly distinguishes the two spaces – it’s only the modern-meets-minimalist design that firmly binds them (style-wise, at least).

So far, so very good – yet we definitely want to see a bit more!

Loft Sixty-Four, EVA architecten EVA architecten Modern living room
Loft Sixty-Four, EVA architecten EVA architecten Modern study/office
Loft Sixty-Four, EVA architecten EVA architecten Modern bathroom
Too empty, or simply perfect – what is your take on this apartment?

