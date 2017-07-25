This simple terraced home is a different world inside

Join us today as we set off to Utrecht, Netherlands where professional firm EVA Architects share one of their prime portfolio pieces with us: a super stylish apartment that takes its commitment to cleanliness and space quite seriously.

We’re talking an almost minimalist-like interior design, clean neutral colours, and a focus on open spaces rather than an abundance of décor pieces.

This stunning little abode’s dimensions weigh in at 20 (l) × 3 (h) × 5 m (w) / 200 m² (area layout).

Let’s take a look…