There has long been a desire to symbiotically combine practicality with aesthetically pleasing design, which has resulted in storage solutions no longer being considered as an after thought in newly decorated rooms. Though less of a social area, bathrooms too need to be treated with a little design kindness, not least in the sense of storage. With towels, toilet rolls and various other items needing to be within easy access but out of sight, vanity units are a natural choice for bathroom storage and can be a complimentary addition to any decorating style.

Take a look at these vivacious vanity units and be inspired by the possibilities on offer.