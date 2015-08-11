Your browser is out-of-date.

Vivacious vanity units

Palace Court: Bayswater, Roselind Wilson Design Roselind Wilson Design Modern bathroom
There has long been a desire to symbiotically combine practicality with aesthetically pleasing design, which has resulted in storage solutions no longer being considered as an after thought in newly decorated rooms. Though less of a social area, bathrooms too need to be treated with a little design kindness, not least in the sense of storage. With towels, toilet rolls and various other items needing to be within easy access but out of sight, vanity units are a natural choice for bathroom storage and can be a complimentary addition to any decorating style.

Take a look at these vivacious vanity units and be inspired by the possibilities on offer.

Delightfully deco

Music Vanity by Devon&Devon Devon&Devon UK BathroomStorage
Deliciously simple in its styling, this vanity unit speaks volumes about the style preferences of anyone that installs it. The perfect companion to a classic monochrome floor, this vanity unit harks back to an era long gone, but brings elegant finishes and aesthetic joy into the modern age. Offering enough storage space to be practical as well as pleasing to the eye, the team at Devon & Devon have certainly hit a style home run. 

Family friendly

Marble Vanity Unit Ligneous Designs BathroomStorage
For those of you that need a large amount of storage space in the bathroom, a unit such as this is the perfect solution. The combination of cubby holes and drawers allows for an elegant display, as well as the discreet stowing of items that may not be suitable for guests' eyes. This vanity unit offers a stylish and sizeable solution to the problem of adequate bathroom storage and would be the perfect addition to any family bathroom.

Pared back perfection

Vollholzgästewaschtisch aus der Serie Campo, F&F Floor and Furniture F&F Floor and Furniture BathroomStorage
Minimalists need not worry that vanity units are not for them when options such as this delightfully simple and rustic installation are available. Still offering ample storage, thanks to the single full length cupboard, this vanity unit makes discreet essentials storage easy, effortless and utterly beautiful. As an added bonus, small bathrooms will easily be able to accommodate such a piece, making cluttered spaces a thing of the past.

Big and built-in

Bath Bathroom designed and made by Tim Wood Tim Wood Limited BathroomStorage
If you have ample space to play with, a built-in vanity unit could be a wonderful option for adding character, style, storage and practicality to your bathroom. With extensive drawer and cupboard space, any essentials that are not suitable for public display can be neatly hidden away, while the stunning marble top offers the opportunity to arrange beautiful accessories, such as perfumes. Lit perfectly, this vanity unit is ideal for the application of makeup, performing a close shave or making sure that little ones' teeth are cleaned properly.

Muted tones

homify BathroomStorage
What a stunning bathroom! With every tone in this room being perfectly blended and muted, the bathroom has become a tranquil zone. The vanity unit offers practicality on a huge scale, thanks to the double sink installation and integrated shelf sitting atop subtle drawers. In this instance, the bathroom works well as a whole, with the vanity unit blending in seamlessly and being a perfectly practical addition to a visually pleasing room. No need for dramatic installations here, everything has a place and works well within it.

Petite and perfunctory

Vanity Unit with soft close drawers Hudson Reed BathroomStorage
Good things come in small packages, as this beautiful and diminutive vanity unit proves. Offering practical storage space, thanks to the deep drawers, all eyes are focussed on that fabulously large sink that takes centre stage in the room. Organically encouraging a tidy space, this vanity unit would be well-suited to any bathroom from a single occupancy property through to a family home.

Luxe marble

bathroom Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik BathroomStorage
Still a key material when we think of luxury, marble makes for a dramatic style statement in any room, but in this bathroom it seems to blend beautifully while allowing the large shower to be showcased. Thanks to a natural and muted tone, this marble vanity unit does not look imposing, but sleek and well placed, while offering significant storage space thanks to the lower drawer that spans the entire width of the unit itself. With counter space in droves, this is one vanity unit that can handle the storage needs of even the largest families. 

Period sympathetic

Luxury Bathroom Designer Kitchen by Morgan BathroomStorage
For older properties, modern vanity units might not be suitable, meaning that a more traditional approach should be taken. This fantastic and grand built-in unit offers understated grandeur that fits perfectly with what is clearly a large and older property. Drawing attention to itself for all the right reasons, the unit offers ample storage space without skimping on elegance, thanks to the inclusion of a dramatic dark marge top and large dual mirrors. In an extensively large bathroom, this style of vanity unit would be perfect and fit the space well.

Classical inspiration

​Cottesmore Vanity Justin Van Breda BathroomStorage
For something a little different, turning to classical styles for inspiration can be a fantastic idea, especially if this adorable vanity unit is anything to go by. Timeless, perfectly accessorised with antique brass taps and offering subtle storage space, this stand alone item could be a focal point in even the most of elaborate bathrooms. Thanks to the simple styling, this unit would be a valuable addition to any style of room and would ingratiate itself easily.

Gorgeously gothic

Guest WC Roselind Wilson Design Modern bathroom modern,contemporary,bathroom,bathroom mirror,chandelier
How about this for a vanity unit with a difference? Building on a gothic theme, with ornate black items playing a key role in the finishing of the room, this vanity unit is a wonderfully sympathetic and symbiotic addition to an already funky bathroom. Sure to be a talking piece, the installation of a small sink into a heavily decorated table opens up the possibilities of what can be achieved in terms of vanity units and could even inspire a keen diy enthusiast to create something unique for their bathroom. 

For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this ideabook full of wash basins and sinks.

Have any of these vanity units tempted you to update your bathroom? Let us know which!

