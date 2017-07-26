This industrial chic garden extension will blow you away

Imagine the following scenario: Your London house has a very small yet finely tuned garden extension which acts as a home office. You feel the need to indulge in a little more space with a stronger connection to your beautifully lush backyard garden. You also require a walk-in shower that can make it feel as if you’re showering al fresco – what do you do?
Well, these clients contacted the professionals over at MW Architects…
Internally, the materiality has a much stronger sense of permanence and solidity. Exposed brick connects the extension to the existing ‘Dalston’ house style while the exposed steel work continues in this vein in the main study space.
The shower area is formed from in-situ exposed concrete with a pebble tile floor. It is highly textural, almost like showering under a waterfall on the edge of a cave looking out into the landscape.
The home office was beautifully extended into the garden so that the ground level finished level with the re-claimed oak desk and created a frameless corner window.
Need that expert interior (or exterior) look? Check out our range of professionals.
The shower, which projects discreetly sideways from the original space, has a 3-sided full height frameless glass corner and roof which enhances the sensation of being outside.
In addition, it also has a secret ventilation door which disappears into the external cladding when shut, yet allows the fresh garden air into the shower, further simulating the outdoor shower experience.
The internal face of the ventilation window is clad in copper, which is intended to tarnish and stain the concrete aperture.
Externally, the building is clad in black-stained timber in reference to the vernacular shed and garden buildings, which sit comfortably within the landscaping and flora.
Shall we scope out a few more images?
Speaking of outside spaces, have a glance at these 17 garden rooms you'll want to move in to immediately.