This renovated Georgian home is an absolute treat inside

Our homify 360° gem for today comes from London and Oxfordshire-based architectural team HollandGreen. The project they’re sharing with us? A full renovation and extension that was implemented onto a stunning listed home that flaunts an eye-catching Georgian façade.

These experts worked closely with the historic buildings team at South Oxfordshire District Council to restore and preserve all the original features (such as fireplaces, sash windows, flagstone floors and wooden shutters) whilst extending the kitchen with a traditional style lantern roof, creating a stunning kitchen/dining/entertaining space.