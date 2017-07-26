Your browser is out-of-date.

This renovated Georgian home is an absolute treat inside

Georgian House Renovation and extension, HollandGreen HollandGreen Classic style houses
Our homify 360° gem for today comes from London and Oxfordshire-based architectural team HollandGreen. The project they’re sharing with us? A full renovation and extension that was implemented onto a stunning listed home that flaunts an eye-catching Georgian façade. 

These experts worked closely with the historic buildings team at South Oxfordshire District Council to restore and preserve all the original features (such as fireplaces, sash windows, flagstone floors and wooden shutters) whilst extending the kitchen with a traditional style lantern roof, creating a stunning kitchen/dining/entertaining space.

The picture-perfect back yard

It’s like something out of a storybook! The quaint-looking house stands quite proudly in this fresh-green environment, and every single detail here seems to have been added meticulously, from the climbing plants flowing up those brick-clad walls to the Georgian-style windows with their snow-white frames.

The kitchen

Some old-school charm is appreciated in the kitchen, where we get a stunning combination of shaker cabinetry, a free-standing island, a clean colour palette and lots of natural lighting flowing indoors. 

Need a professional touch in your kitchen (or bathroom or garden… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.

Stunning touches

Adding to the delightful interior charm are numerous touches, like the vintage-type wooden shutters adding not only beauty but also functionality to the indoor spaces. And how often do we get to gaze at such stunning chandeliers adding so much class to a room?

The bathroom

The beauty spills over into this bathroom, where a patterned shower space, free-standing tub and fresh potted plants are just some of the pretty-as-a-picture elements worth mentioning. 

Obviously you want to see some more of this striking house, so have at it!

Next up on our viewing list: A sneak peek inside Kensington's most elegant home.

8 ways to give your boring garden a Mediterranean look
A dream design, or not your style at all – what are your thoughts?

