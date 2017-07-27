Your browser is out-of-date.

Behind this door lies a dream modern British home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern kitchen
London and Oxfordshire-based architectural firm HollandGreen takes charge of today’s homify 360° discovery: a beautiful (but rather dilapidated), large Oxford townhouse that had been left empty and in a bad state of disrepair for a number of years, leading it to require a decent makeover. 

The solution? Utilising the Permitted Development status of the property to create a large loft extension incorporating 5 rooms, including a loft gym, a contemporary glazed kitchen extension with Bulthaup Kitchen (done under Planning), as well as a full-house renovation.

Let’s get inspired!

Welcome, welcome!

Rear and Loft Extension, Oxford Town Centre homify Modern houses
Rear and Loft Extension, Oxford Town Centre

The house underwent a full makeover, transforming it from a dark and derelict structure into a bright, welcoming and home perfect for the modern family. 

Architects, gardeners, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

Lots of light

Rear and Loft Extension, Oxford Town Centre homify Modern houses
Rear and Loft Extension, Oxford Town Centre

At the back of the house, we get to feast our eyes on this stunning little patio which flows out of the open-plan kitchen and dining area before transforming into a fresh-green lawn and garden space. 

What a perfect little spot for… anything, regardless of whether it’s teatime or wine o’clock!

The new cooking space

Rear and Loft Extension, Oxford Town Centre homify Modern kitchen
Rear and Loft Extension, Oxford Town Centre

Thanks to the full-scale renovation, a light and bright contemporary kitchen / living space gets to be enjoyed by the residents, with minimal frame sliding doors connecting the garden to the house.

And just check out the abundance of natural light flowing indoors, not only via those generous glass doors, but also through the roof lights.

Toning up… with a view

Rear and Loft Extension, Oxford Town Centre homify Modern gym
Rear and Loft Extension, Oxford Town Centre

We’ve heard of cooking and dining with a view, but exercising? Now this gym space is really a treat, providing adequate legroom for a range of healthy activities, as well as a fresh view of the neighbourhood outside.

Let’s scope out a few more images, shall we?

Rear and Loft Extension, Oxford Town Centre homify Modern houses
Rear and Loft Extension, Oxford Town Centre

Rear and Loft Extension, Oxford Town Centre homify Modern dining room
Rear and Loft Extension, Oxford Town Centre

Rear and Loft Extension, Oxford Town Centre homify Modern dining room
Rear and Loft Extension, Oxford Town Centre

Rear and Loft Extension, Oxford Town Centre homify Modern kitchen
Rear and Loft Extension, Oxford Town Centre

Now it’s time to check out The £230k refurb of an 80m² Hampstead maisonette.

We love it, but would rather hear what YOU think of this house’s new look...

