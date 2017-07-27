Behind this door lies a dream modern British home

London and Oxfordshire-based architectural firm HollandGreen takes charge of today’s homify 360° discovery: a beautiful (but rather dilapidated), large Oxford townhouse that had been left empty and in a bad state of disrepair for a number of years, leading it to require a decent makeover.
The solution? Utilising the Permitted Development status of the property to create a large loft extension incorporating 5 rooms, including a loft gym, a contemporary glazed kitchen extension with Bulthaup Kitchen (done under Planning), as well as a full-house renovation.
The house underwent a full makeover, transforming it from a dark and derelict structure into a bright, welcoming and home perfect for the modern family.
At the back of the house, we get to feast our eyes on this stunning little patio which flows out of the open-plan kitchen and dining area before transforming into a fresh-green lawn and garden space.
Thanks to the full-scale renovation, a light and bright contemporary kitchen / living space gets to be enjoyed by the residents, with minimal frame sliding doors connecting the garden to the house.
And just check out the abundance of natural light flowing indoors, not only via those generous glass doors, but also through the roof lights.
We’ve heard of cooking and dining with a view, but exercising? Now this gym space is really a treat, providing adequate legroom for a range of healthy activities, as well as a fresh view of the neighbourhood outside.
