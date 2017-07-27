Behind this door lies a dream modern British home

London and Oxfordshire-based architectural firm HollandGreen takes charge of today’s homify 360° discovery: a beautiful (but rather dilapidated), large Oxford townhouse that had been left empty and in a bad state of disrepair for a number of years, leading it to require a decent makeover.

The solution? Utilising the Permitted Development status of the property to create a large loft extension incorporating 5 rooms, including a loft gym, a contemporary glazed kitchen extension with Bulthaup Kitchen (done under Planning), as well as a full-house renovation.

Let’s get inspired!