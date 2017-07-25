Your browser is out-of-date.

10 modern lighting ideas for a truly brilliant bathroom

press profile homify
Marquis by Waterford Lighting Range from Litecraft , Litecraft Litecraft BathroomLighting Metallic/Silver
Lighting in the bathroom can seem like a specialist endeavour, and while you do need to take moisture levels and proper illumination into account, that doesn't mean that you can't also push the boat out and select something truly spectacular! Ask any bathroom designer and they'll tell you that a statement light fixture or contemporary lighting techniques absolutely have the power to finish a striking and timeless bathroom off to perfection, but if you're not sure what we mean, come with us now, as we show you!

1. Inset niche lighting.

Belsize Park Hélène Dabrowski Interiors Modern bathroom
Niche shelving is so handy, but you don't want to be scrabbling around for your toiletries, so adding in a spotlight is a great idea. If you make your shelves from glass, you'll only need one!

2. Natural light.

Contemporary Bathroom and Lighting homify Modern bathroom
Why use artificial light, when a skylight will give you all the dazzling sunlight you could possibly need? It can really add in a really beautiful design feature as well.

3. Stylish barely-there lights.

Elegant Bathroom Casa Più Arredamenti elegant bathroom
Can you spot the lights in this bathroom? They are on the wall, next to the mirror! Sleek and stylish light fixtures blend in with the rest of the furniture beautifully and still bring all the light that's needed.

4. Ceiling illumination.

Bathroom Brosh Architects Modern bathroom
We are really enjoying the trend for ceiling-edge lighting! It offers you a camouflaged and understated way to increase the illumination in your room and doesn't disrupt the smooth ceiling lines at all!

5. Discreet wall lights.

Modern bathroom lighting Affleck Property Services Modern bathroom
These tiny little inset wall spotlights are amazing! They look gorgeous, but also, add in extra lighting where you need it the most. Imagine having a few of these on, but without the main light; what ambience!

6. A Hollywood starlet mirror.

We love the light around this mirror! homify Modern bathroom
If you love a touch of drama in your interior design, you simply MUST consider a wall mirror with integrated lighting! You'll feel like a movie star every morning!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. All out glamour.

Marquis by Waterford Annalee Large LED 5 Light Bathroom Chandelier Chrome Litecraft BathroomLighting
Think you've seen it all, in terms of bathroom lighting? Well think again! Just look at this amazing crystal chandelier, which has made light (ha!) work of adding in some serious luxury! Talk about the most glamorous lighting idea ever!

8. Under-vanity lighting.

Barnes: Master Bedroom Ensuite homify Modern bathroom
Low-level bathroom lighting is a great way to up the ambience in your space and we think this picture really proves it! Just imagine taking a lovely evening bath and being surrounded by subtle floor lighting! Dreamy!

9. Sparkling shower lights.

Bathroom Hampstead Design Hub Modern bathroom
Now this is an idea we are definitely on board with! Adding in colourful LED lighting to your shower will really make your ablutions more fun! You can even get shower heads that have integrated lighting, so it feels as though you are bathing in colour! Wow!

10. Funky fixtures.

Bathroom, BACA Architects BACA Architects BathroomBathtubs & showers
Ceiling lighting doesn't have to be dull or standard! By creating a more dynamic and unusual ceiling light display, guests won't know what to look at first; your fabulous suite items or your ceiling!

For even more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Eye-catching bathroom flooring.

Which of these ideas dazzled you?

