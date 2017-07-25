Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

18 Inspiring and Modern Entrance Hallway Ideas

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
Loading admin actions …

Your entrance hall is the calling card of your home and really sets the tone for the rest of your property. When a guest walks through your door, what they see will give them all the information they need to make a judgement as to your taste and style, and any interior designer worth their salt will tell you that a hallway must not be an after thought! If you're a little stuck for ideas as to how you can make yours something to really envy, come with us now, as we have found some spectacular spaces to inspire you!

1. Use some colour in unexpected areas, such as doors and door frames.

PLAZA DEL CARMEN, Marketing Inmobiliario - Home Staging Marketing Inmobiliario - Home Staging Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Marketing Inmobiliario—Home Staging

Marketing Inmobiliario - Home Staging
Marketing Inmobiliario—Home Staging
Marketing Inmobiliario - Home Staging

2. Keep it simple and unfussy!

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

3. Neutrals add a calming effect that really says welcome.

PASSAGEWAY, GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores

GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores

4. Include somewhere to sit, for some extra comfort.

Private Residence, Surrey, Nice Brew Interior Design Nice Brew Interior Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Nice Brew Interior Design

Private Residence, Surrey

Nice Brew Interior Design
Nice Brew Interior Design
Nice Brew Interior Design

5. Always take advantage of natural light.

SUNSET STRIP RESIDENCE , McClean Design McClean Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
McClean Design

SUNSET STRIP RESIDENCE

McClean Design
McClean Design
McClean Design

6. Add warmth with natural wood.

Homestaging nach Hausumbau in Westerland auf Sylt, Home Staging Sylt GmbH Home Staging Sylt GmbH Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Don't be shy about rustic motifs, they add so much character!

Franklin Carmine Hall Runner Roger Oates Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Roger Oates Design

Franklin Carmine Hall Runner

Roger Oates Design
Roger Oates Design
Roger Oates Design

8. Embrace a little symmetry for a well put together finish.

Seba Life , Canan Delevi Canan Delevi Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Canan Delevi

Canan Delevi
Canan Delevi
Canan Delevi

9. Go all out with the vibrant scheme!

homify Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Utilise the space by including perfectly proportioned furniture.

homify Colonial style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. A coffee and cream colour scheme is a dream!

COBERTURA JOINVILLE/SC, LimaRamos & Arquitetos Associados LimaRamos & Arquitetos Associados Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
LimaRamos &amp; Arquitetos Associados

LimaRamos & Arquitetos Associados
LimaRamos &amp; Arquitetos Associados
LimaRamos & Arquitetos Associados

12. Don't block out upper floors, use glass for your staircase instead!

Casa Miranda, AParquitectos AParquitectos Modern houses
AParquitectos

AParquitectos
AParquitectos
AParquitectos

13. Statement flooring can be all you need!

Residência Condomínio West Valley, Piloni Arquitetura Piloni Arquitetura Classic style living room
Piloni Arquitetura

Piloni Arquitetura
Piloni Arquitetura
Piloni Arquitetura

14. A piquant pattern works wonders.

Apartamento Santo André , Ahph Arquitetura e Interiores Ahph Arquitetura e Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Black
Ahph Arquitetura e Interiores

Ahph Arquitetura e Interiores
Ahph Arquitetura e Interiores
Ahph Arquitetura e Interiores

15. Account for coats, in a bid to make your space less cluttered and messy.

Apartamento c/ 1 quarto - Queijas, Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

16. Stick to classic furniture for timeless appeal.

Projeto PA 01, HAUS HAUS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
HAUS

HAUS
HAUS
HAUS

17. How about some cultural displays? If you're well travelled, this is ideal for you!

Cobertura Águas Claras-DF, Giovana Martins Arquitetura & Interiores Giovana Martins Arquitetura & Interiores Modern dining room
Giovana Martins Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Giovana Martins Arquitetura & Interiores
Giovana Martins Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Giovana Martins Arquitetura & Interiores

18. Never underestimate the effectiveness of plants!

Alto de Pinheiros, ARK2 ARQUITETURA ARK2 ARQUITETURA Modern living room
ARK2 ARQUITETURA

ARK2 ARQUITETURA
ARK2 ARQUITETURA
ARK2 ARQUITETURA

For more terrific first impression ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: Front doors: first impressions are everything.

This simple terraced home is a different world inside
Are you going to give your hallway some extra attention now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks