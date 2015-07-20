Victorian elegance with a modern edge

Merging traditional with contemporary style is something we see fairly often on the homify platform, but this elegant Victorian property in particular has caught our eye, and for all the right reasons. The original section of the home boasts beautiful traditional features, including French windows and a porch in the classical, romantic style. To the side sits an equally beautiful but undeniably modern extension from Designscape Architects Ltd, which provides an open plan living area for the occupants. Not only does the home have a stylish interior where the family can gather informally for some quality time, but the views of the countryside are second to none.
Approaching along the winding driveway, we are struck by the grandeur of this Victorian home, which could be the setting of a period drama if it wasn't for the sleek, modern extension at the side. The combination of old and new gives the home a blended character, and the contrast between the traditional and contemporary styles and materials creates an intriguing dynamic. Lush green lawns surround the property, and the creepers which can be seen decorating the historical façade are a quaint detail that further emphasises the contrast between the existing building and the modern addition.
Despite the modern design of the extension, it remains sympathetic to the original architecture as the Bath stone ashlar and pre-formed metal sheets which have been used also feature in the main section of the home. The sliding glass panels offer a view to the garden, which is well kept and traditional. Another benefit to the floor-to-ceiling panels is that the interior remains light-filled from morning until evening.
The extension sits atop a raised platform which has been utilised as an outdoor dining area. The stone slabs in a combination of dark and light shades are simple but stylish, and the placement of the dining furniture below the extension roof means the occupants can enjoy the outdoors sheltered from the elements—perfect if it's too hot in the summer.
A sophisticated L-shaped couch complements the simple and streamlined design of the extension. A traditional timber dining table with school hall style benches adds character to the space. White walls and grey tiles also contribute to the smart and sophisticated look of the open plan living area, though bursts of primary colours introduce some fun and personality. The blue ottoman with matching throw cushions is a definite favourite, but the view of the natural landscape which is framed by the sliding glass patio doors really steals the show.
The modern hallway benefits from a skylight, allowing even more natural light to enter the space and filter down to the converted basement rooms below. Natural stone forms the interior wall next to the staircase, which further establishes a link between the extension and original part of the home. Quirky artworks and coloured vases add some variety to the simple aesthetic and colour scheme, and the overall effect is simply stunning.
