Victorian elegance with a modern edge

The modern hallway benefits from a skylight, allowing even more natural light to enter the space and filter down to the converted basement rooms below. Natural stone forms the interior wall next to the staircase, which further establishes a link between the extension and original part of the home. Quirky artworks and coloured vases add some variety to the simple aesthetic and colour scheme, and the overall effect is simply stunning.

If you've enjoyed this project, take a look at the following ideabook: An entertainer’s dream.