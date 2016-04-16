Hampshire family home has a flawless interior

Heritage and character homes, although charming and charismatic, often present owners and occupants with difficult floor plans and tricky stylistic dilemmas. This gorgeous property, located in the character area of Hiltingbury, was no exception. In order to ensure the functionality of the residence, the talented architects at La Hally were engaged to enhance the existing layout of the property and redesign the interior spaces.
With the addition of a rear extension accommodating a new reception room, the home has been granted a fresh lease on life. The previously dark and cloistered spaces have been illuminated using well-positioned roof lights, which allow the first-floor corridor a bright and airy ambience.
In addition, a new statement-making feature staircase frames the interior entrance, adding a sense of chic opulence and luxury. Adding to the dwelling's spaciousness and sense of openness, large glazed bi-fold doors have been installed to the rear of the property, allowing a cohesion between the living spaces and the generously sized gardens.
Today on homify we are lucky enough to tour this stunningly updated property. Take a peek at the images below and enjoy the characterful aesthetic of this wonderful home!
This large and imposing property located in the characterful area of Hiltingbury has been lovingly updated and refurbished for 21st century living. From the exterior front façade, the home looks similar to many other residences in the area.
It is tidy, well-maintained and has been adorned with updated fittings and fixtures. However, it's what is hiding behind this façade and within the home that is uniquely special. As we take a peek into this home, get ready to be truly wowed by its modernity and style.
As we venture inside this property, we are treated to a glimpse of the light and bright interior. The architects have introduced natural light into the originally dark and dank interior with roof lights positioned to maximise illumination to the first-floor corridor and curved feature staircase.
In addition, glazed recessed pocket doors are used throughout to again add airiness and light. Moreover, the crisp white colour scheme is matched with warm timber tones, seen here on the staircase and doors.
Contemporary features and elements abound within this home. Seen here is the statement light fitting, which brings an aspect of opulence and luxury to the residence. As we view the entry foyer, the home has a spacious and welcoming vibe, due in part to the reconfiguration of living zones as well as the floor plan that has opened up the originally closed off and cloistered spaces.
The use of glass again ensures movement throughout the individual areas, thereby helping light flow throughout the existing layout. The colour scheme is neutral and is enhanced with white window frames and warm timber tones to ensure warmth and cordiality.
For real wow-factor, this kitchen has it all. Replete with a huge multipurpose kitchen island, glossy countertops, and enough storage for a huge family, this space is a brilliant example of smart and efficient design.
Bi-fold doors are seen at the end of this room, providing an openness and cohesion with the outdoors, as well as providing maximum light and illumination for the cooking and informal dining area. Again, a cream colour scheme is implemented to ensure lightness and comfort.
Taking a peek into the bathroom space, we are treated to a glimpse at the modernity of this spectacular home.
The space is fresh, enjoyable, clean and liveable, ensuring a family friendly space that oozes 5-star luxury. Neutral tones abound and ensure a tranquil and serene washing zone.
For one last peek at this stunning and beautifully updated home, we venture outdoors for a peek at the new rear addition and reception room.
Ensuring this space is perfect for entertaining, the extension retains the original character of the home but adds modernity and convenience to its design.
