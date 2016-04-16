Hampshire family home has a flawless interior

Heritage and character homes, although charming and charismatic, often present owners and occupants with difficult floor plans and tricky stylistic dilemmas. This gorgeous property, located in the character area of Hiltingbury, was no exception. In order to ensure the functionality of the residence, the talented architects at La Hally were engaged to enhance the existing layout of the property and redesign the interior spaces.

With the addition of a rear extension accommodating a new reception room, the home has been granted a fresh lease on life. The previously dark and cloistered spaces have been illuminated using well-positioned roof lights, which allow the first-floor corridor a bright and airy ambience.

In addition, a new statement-making feature staircase frames the interior entrance, adding a sense of chic opulence and luxury. Adding to the dwelling's spaciousness and sense of openness, large glazed bi-fold doors have been installed to the rear of the property, allowing a cohesion between the living spaces and the generously sized gardens.

Today on homify we are lucky enough to tour this stunningly updated property. Take a peek at the images below and enjoy the characterful aesthetic of this wonderful home!