Hampstead home is refurbished and extended

Located in the stylishly chic pocket of Hampstead lies an opulent and majestic home. Templewood Avenue has long been associated with luxury and extravagance, and the homes that sit along this street are no exception. Today on homify we are privileged to take a rare tour into a striking and fabulously designed home.
Owing to the team at XUL Architecture, this flat has undergone a total refurbishment and redesign, and the fortunate ground-floor situation of this residence has allowed the architects to design and construct a new lower-level basement. Located within the new living space are four additional bedrooms, utility room, gym and home cinema space. Intensifying the indulgence and opulence of this stunning abode, external works within the rear outdoor area have added a huge swimming pool, entertaining area and formal landscaped garden.
For a glimpse at this gorgeously updated and redesigned home, check out the images below, and journey into one of the most lavish and extravagant properties in London!
Standing out from the rest, this gorgeously impressive home boasts all the trappings and trimmings necessary for stylish and enjoyable living. Truly one of the most imposing and notable front entries, this house presents a grand entrance with huge gabled portico.
In addition, the richness of the red brick works wonderfully to give the home a regal sense of grandeur and luxury.
Moving into the rear of the property, the home is blessed with plentiful space and a huge entertaining area, perfect for the summer months. Replete with a swimming pool and large paved space, this home is opulently grand and lavish.
Following a symmetrical design, the garden space is finished with glass balustrades, ensuring safety for children and pets.
Throughout this home a light and bright interior has been implemented to create a warmth and spaciousness as well. This room and staircase is a great example of the light timber tones that are used throughout, imparting homeliness and sleek style.
The occupants are avid art collectors, and the interior of the home has reflected their desire to display art in a sympathetic gallery style. Mimicking a gallery, the white walls allow contrast for the wall art and sculptures.
This luxury kitchen is made for an individual who wishes for style and enough space to entertain. Here, an oversized kitchen island flows in a linear direction towards the garden.
To add opulence to the already lavish design, a pair of hanging chandelier light-fittings preside over the cooking space, adding further luxurious style and elegance.
Moving into the dining space and we see a beautiful table with coordinated chairs, large enough to seat at least 14 guests. The satin finish floorboards are continued throughout the space, offering a relaxed and humble ambience against the other lavish fixtures.
The white colour scheme is an important factor that evokes cleanliness and purity, as well as ensuring the ceilings feel high, and the space open.
If a home is where the heart is, then the bedroom is where the soul rests. This bedroom is plush, luxurious and decadent. Thick carpet creates a warmth, while the neutral tones exude tranquillity and serenity.
An upholstered bedhead frames the sleeping space, and is matched with mirrored furniture, heritage seating, and more intriguing art hung upon the walls.
For a final view of this house, we enter the bathroom space. A central tub fabricated from marble evokes a lavishness that is continued throughout the area using floor-to-ceiling marble and contrasting vanity unit.
Heritage and traditional seating is incorporated, helping bring a sense of majesty to the space, exuding rich refinement and style.
