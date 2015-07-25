Hampstead home is refurbished and extended

Located in the stylishly chic pocket of Hampstead lies an opulent and majestic home. Templewood Avenue has long been associated with luxury and extravagance, and the homes that sit along this street are no exception. Today on homify we are privileged to take a rare tour into a striking and fabulously designed home.

Owing to the team at XUL Architecture, this flat has undergone a total refurbishment and redesign, and the fortunate ground-floor situation of this residence has allowed the architects to design and construct a new lower-level basement. Located within the new living space are four additional bedrooms, utility room, gym and home cinema space. Intensifying the indulgence and opulence of this stunning abode, external works within the rear outdoor area have added a huge swimming pool, entertaining area and formal landscaped garden.

For a glimpse at this gorgeously updated and redesigned home, check out the images below, and journey into one of the most lavish and extravagant properties in London!