The rural farm with industrial soul

These days barn conversions are a popular way to enhance an existing characterful structure. But transforming a building that was not intended for domestic purposes can prove to be a tricky and extremely challenging task. Luckily for the residents of this old farmstead, the team at Designscape Architects were employed to rejuvenate and redesign this Grade II listed former threshing barn. As this charismatic building had fallen into a state of disrepair, it was necessary to construct a steel frame to support the new roof, and remove the load from the historic stone walls. The completed renovation added a new home office, kitchen, dining and living spaces, as well as guest bedrooms and a bathroom. Ensuring the dwelling would be suitably private, interior ‘cubes’ house the individual living spaces, leaving the main reception area of the barn open and spacious.
To check out this sophisticated and intriguing property, take a gander at the images below, and preview this contemporary and ultra-stylish barn conversion
This threshing barn has been lovingly restored and given a new lease on life. Viewing this property from the bold new entrance we are able to see that the dwelling has been completely rejuvenated to incorporate the character of the original structure, while also adding many modern elements and conveniences. Working in tandem with the farm house, this ancillary structure offers a home-work space, kitchen, bathroom, and guest bedrooms.
As we move inside the property we are treated to a glimpse of the striking interiors, which blend the existing heritage of the structure against new and bold contemporary design. The new rooms have been cleverly located within a series of free-standing white timber cubes that are positioned to the west end of the building. Two-thirds of the original double height interior has been left intact, again adding to the spaciousness and luxury of the new dwelling. Hidden within this space is the modern steel frame that supports the new roof, without adding any additional load to the historic walls.
Venturing to the west end of the building and we see the new white cube that houses the staircase leading up to the first storey. The white colour scheme is a great addition to the interior space, adding a crispness that is well contrasted and coordinated with the warmth of the timber stairs. Within this additional residence it is easy to enjoy the wonderful combination of heritage features and warm historic elements, combined with stark new construction and an essence of forward thinking.
From the upper level we can peek at the entire ground floor in all of its spacious entirety. The kitchen is visible, as is the stylish living and huge dining areas. Moreover, we are able to see the steel framed structure, which not only provides support for the ceiling and roof, but injects an industrial element into the ambience. To enhance this chic industrialism, reclaimed light fittings provide a warm glow and hang low over the separate living zones.
Throughout this property the pleasing use of heritage features paired with contemporary elements leaves the viewer feeling wonderfully enlightened. Here we see one of the large doors, opening up to the garden space beyond. The historic wall is untouched apart from being reconditioned and preserved. In the gap, a large, almost square door, replete with soft timber tones that match perfectly with the stonework. It is this juxtaposition of modern fittings like this door, paired with the characterful original structure, which leaves the space feeling welcoming, open, and fit for stylish 21st century living.
Taking one last look at the property, we are able to view the original farmhouse beside its barn. The beauty of this renovation and refurbishment is that the architects were able to keep the area feeling original and historic. None of the charm and charisma is lost, instead the residence is updated in a way sympathetic to the surrounding landscape and vernacular.