The rural farm with industrial soul

These days barn conversions are a popular way to enhance an existing characterful structure. But transforming a building that was not intended for domestic purposes can prove to be a tricky and extremely challenging task. Luckily for the residents of this old farmstead, the team at Designscape Architects were employed to rejuvenate and redesign this Grade II listed former threshing barn. As this charismatic building had fallen into a state of disrepair, it was necessary to construct a steel frame to support the new roof, and remove the load from the historic stone walls. The completed renovation added a new home office, kitchen, dining and living spaces, as well as guest bedrooms and a bathroom. Ensuring the dwelling would be suitably private, interior ‘cubes’ house the individual living spaces, leaving the main reception area of the barn open and spacious.

To check out this sophisticated and intriguing property, take a gander at the images below, and preview this contemporary and ultra-stylish barn conversion