Old Hampshire Home Becomes Mr. Fancypants

Located in Eastleigh, Hampshire, Chandler’s Ford is a quaint, historic and largely residential area. It is here that the owners of this bungalow decided to renovate and redevelop their charming residence. Due to the north-facing aspect of the dwelling, it was necessary to maximise natural light and open up the dark domestic spaces.
With help from the team at La Hally Architect, this residence has been transformed from dull and dreary to fabulously luxurious. Located on a generous plot, set back from the street and screened by mature trees, this home was afforded space for the new set of small single-storey extensions. The dwelling wonderfully combines the uniqueness of a new construction, while embracing the heritage and history of the original residence.
Abundant glazing has been incorporated to lighten the interior living zones, while the rear addition utilises bi-fold doors to create a synergy between the interior and the new landscaped gardens beyond. With a spacious open plan kitchen, dining and living area, this home is a brilliant example of a successful residential refurbishment.
To take a peek into this property, check out the images below, and get inspired to refresh your home!
This north-facing bungalow has been radically transformed, while maintaining a sympathy to the surrounding architectural landscape. Upon viewing this home, we see a modern façade that incorporates many different textures and materials to create a thoroughly enjoyable space.
As the home faces towards the north, it was necessary for the architects to ensure maximum natural light enters the living spaces. In addition to a new light-enhancing frontage, the home boasts a bold red front door and timber panel that proudly displays the house number.
Entering the residence, we see a bright and light-filled space. The wall colour that has been chosen is a rich red hue, which helps create a sense of depth within the entrance, as well as smoothly coordinating with the front door.
Polished timber floors balance the crisp white to the doors and frames, adding warmth and homeliness to the space. Uncluttered and tastefully decorated, this entrance and hall space also includes plenty of glossy in-built storage. This joinery has been placed to one side of the corridor, offering the occupants a clever area to store all manner of household appurtenances.
Entering the new rear extension, the rooms are open, spacious and light. The kitchen is just visible, as well as the dining space and living area, which is complete with wall-mounted television and open fireplace.
The colour red is present once again, as a feature wall within the kitchen. Otherwise, the colour scheme is neutral and clean. White is seen throughout, and is paired with a light timber floorboard that offers practicality as well as style.
Utilising a small first floor extension, spacious bedrooms were created. Here we visit the master bedroom, and are given a brief glimpse at the entrance to the en suite, as well as the light-filled sleeping area.
The colour scheme is neutral and offers tranquillity and serenity. A mounted television adds to the lavishness, creating a comfortable space for in-bed movie watching. Storage is plentiful and the boutique style room is truly opulent.
The white landing is complete with a high level window, which infuses the space with a huge volume of illumination and natural light. As the light makes its way down into the living spaces below, we're able to catch a glimpse of the attention to detail prevalent throughout this home.
Here the light-fitting is simple and yet makes a stylish statement. The balustrade is a contrasting element in the area, which works wonderfully against the crisp white colour scheme.
For one final view of the property, we head outside and into the rear south-facing garden. From this vantage we can see the huge floor-to-ceiling glazing that provides the home with much needed natural light.
Additionally, the new colour scheme and white rendered walls infuse a modernity that is balanced by the timber cladding. To create an entertaining area, full height bi-fold doors were installed into the living space, creating a cohesion and openness between the indoors and the exterior garden.
