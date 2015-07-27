Old Hampshire Home Becomes Mr. Fancypants

Located in Eastleigh, Hampshire, Chandler’s Ford is a quaint, historic and largely residential area. It is here that the owners of this bungalow decided to renovate and redevelop their charming residence. Due to the north-facing aspect of the dwelling, it was necessary to maximise natural light and open up the dark domestic spaces.

With help from the team at La Hally Architect, this residence has been transformed from dull and dreary to fabulously luxurious. Located on a generous plot, set back from the street and screened by mature trees, this home was afforded space for the new set of small single-storey extensions. The dwelling wonderfully combines the uniqueness of a new construction, while embracing the heritage and history of the original residence.

Abundant glazing has been incorporated to lighten the interior living zones, while the rear addition utilises bi-fold doors to create a synergy between the interior and the new landscaped gardens beyond. With a spacious open plan kitchen, dining and living area, this home is a brilliant example of a successful residential refurbishment.

To take a peek into this property, check out the images below, and get inspired to refresh your home!