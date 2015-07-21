London townhouse with amazing charm

Moving away from the rising minimalist trend towards a more homely and characterful design, this property in London is a great example of the eclectic style done well. Mixing colour and pattern to create a vibrant space that isn't overwhelming, Egon Design have transformed the entire home without sacrificing an ounce of personality. Each room is distinctive, yet the colour scheme establishes continuity that ties the interior together. The result: cosy and inviting, but also light-filled and open. Let's take a look at the finished result.+
The traditional brick facade matches that of the neighbouring properties, but the timber framed extension is a quirky addition that makes the rear of this home stand out. The circular lawn is also an interesting feature, and the pruned trees are a playful addition to the garden. The property enjoys a fairly private location, being surrounded by trees which ensure it can't be overlooked.
Varying shades of blue sweep through the kitchen, creating a unique look which is a good balance of light and warmth. The dark blue cabinets have a vintage feel to them, complemented by the traditional shelves and display units which make a feature of the crockery. The light blue tiles wouldn't look out of place in a 50s ice cream parlour, but they also work wonderfully in this eclectic style kitchen. A unique lightshade, most probably vintage, hangs above the kitchen island, which is a stand-out feature in itself.
The dining area is light and cheerful, with a bird-themed feature wall adding to the eclectic vibe. The fireplace appears to be original, with elegant detailing and floral tiles around the edges. The dark colours are offset by a light blue wall, continuing the colour scheme from the kitchen. The large rug displays the same tones of blue and yellow seen on the walls, ensuring that this characterful design is also consistent.
Here we get a view of the extension from inside. A mix of furniture, from the traditional window seat to metal framed rocking chair, give this space a unique identity. A vibrant zig-zag rug is the first addition to the room to catch our eye, but in the context of the rest of the interior it works well. The muted tones and simple decor prevents this cosy corner from feeling crowded. Instead, it appears relaxed and inviting.
It's widely acknowledged that colours can effect our mood in a certain way, and the dominant colour in this living room is thought to have a calming effect, making this space a real haven of tranquillity. A blue feature wall displays modern art in simple contemporary frames, and blue accessories such as the patterned cushion and retro desk chair all contribute to a laid-back feel. A mix of fabrics adds texture and a tactile quality, particularly the plush velvet armchair.
It's clear that the owners of this home are avid readers, as the shelves are crammed with books. The display of 'old fashioned' books fits with the feel of the home, which embraces traditional features and retro pieces. The selection of titles and numerous worlds which exist between the pages of each novel reflects the unique character and 'story' of this atypical townhouse.
