It's common practice in the UK for period homes to be completely refurbished and converted in order to update and modernise the interior spaces without affecting the traditional look and feel of the street-facing features. This end terrace home in south west London has done just that, with an interior refurbishment, loft conversion and new rear extension.

As viewed from the street, it would be hard to tell any work has been undertaken. Step inside, however, and an elegant melange of timeless whites and neutral tones drowned in light characterise the open plan spaces. A project of the talented architects at Phillips Tracey, the Victorian house has been drastically transformed in order to bring it into the 21st century.

Join us for a closer look around…