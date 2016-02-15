It's common practice in the UK for period homes to be completely refurbished and converted in order to update and modernise the interior spaces without affecting the traditional look and feel of the street-facing features. This end terrace home in south west London has done just that, with an interior refurbishment, loft conversion and new rear extension.
As viewed from the street, it would be hard to tell any work has been undertaken. Step inside, however, and an elegant melange of timeless whites and neutral tones drowned in light characterise the open plan spaces. A project of the talented architects at Phillips Tracey, the Victorian house has been drastically transformed in order to bring it into the 21st century.
Join us for a closer look around…
The double-fronted house appears to be unchanged as viewed by passers-by on the suburban street. However, new double-glazed windows now reduce noise and aid thermal insulation, whilst the external brick walls have been insulated with cork and lime plaster lining to also reduce carbon emissions.
A new brick garden wall has also been added, as well as minor updates, such as new piping, which all modernise the home without taking away from its time-honoured look.
As viewed from the side, a slightly more modern extension can be seen. Its unique design incorporates clerestory windows, which allow the extension to give an illusion of floating above the high boundary wall. This permits light to freely enter the new extension, whilst retaining utmost privacy from the street outside.
The black zinc roof of the extension and the second-floor dormers are in stark contrast to the inconspicuous upgrades of the front-facing façade, allowing the exterior envelope to feel fresh and contemporary in a way that is not disturbing the streetscape.
The new extension sits level with the garden, a design point which, paired with the dominance of full height and full width glass panels and a glass side return extension, helps draw a strong connection between the two spaces.
Look closely and you will see the brickwork of the upper-level is new, as here a small new extension has been added. By using more traditional materials, such as brick masonry, the grand lower-level extension can take centre stage.
Inside, the new ultra-modern kitchen opens onto the living and dining space of the large extension. The clean lines and neutral colour palette draw a huge visual impact, finding beauty in its simplicity.
Exposed whitewashed brickwork has been used for part of the internal walls, creating an intriguing design point of a home that is now full of subtle design features.
The ceiling of the side return is also glass, enhancing the modern and inviting feeling of the bright interior.
To see another similarily fabulous project, take a look at the: 1920s Home with a Stunning Modern Extension.