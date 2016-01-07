There's no smoke without a fabulous modern fire

A fireplace is one of the most stunning additions you can make to a room and they bring as much aesthetic pleasure as they do practical purpose, making them the ultimate accessory. If you think of fires and have an old fashioned picture in your head of an open fire, in a country cottage, you might not think that it would be a suitable addition to your modern, chic home, but think again!

New designs are setting the design world alight, with sharp lines, sleek finishes and ultra contemporary looks, so let's explore what is available and see if you might want to rethink your heating arrangement!