There's no smoke without a fabulous modern fire

A fireplace is one of the most stunning additions you can make to a room and they bring as much aesthetic pleasure as they do practical purpose, making them the ultimate accessory. If you think of fires and have an old fashioned picture in your head of an open fire, in a country cottage, you might not think that it would be a suitable addition to your modern, chic home, but think again!
New designs are setting the design world alight, with sharp lines, sleek finishes and ultra contemporary looks, so let's explore what is available and see if you might want to rethink your heating arrangement!
You might not think it, but it is eminently possible to combine modern and traditional themes and not only is it possible, it can yield amazing results that give your home a real sense of style and flair!
Just take a look at this fabulous modern fireplace, from Muenkel Design. With its beautiful slate and wood surround, it would be perfectly at home in any country retreat, but thanks to the sleek, simple square inset design, it could just as easily find itself as the star attraction in a modern home. It's all about how you accessorise, we think, as this setting is clearly a little more rustic, but modern touches have still been included to really ground the fireplace.
We bet you had to look twice at this picture, just to make sure that it really is a fire! Well, it is, but you might not have ever seen a modern fireplace quite like it!
The perfect combination of ultra modern design, pared back styling and practicality, this fire is almost a piece of art in its own right. We love the windows that run the full circumference of the freestanding unit and having been finished in a gleaming white, this would be the ideal installation for any minimalist home that acquiesced to needing an extra heat source. Wow!
Just when you thought that you couldn't get anything more funky, unusual and eye-catching than the last example, here we are with something a little similar in design, but set apart by being finished in a super bright colour. That's the fantastic thing about opting for a new piece of technology, you can often contact the company making your item and request unique, individual finishes that will help set yours apart from everything else they offer.
We can't help but love the 'fire truck red' that has been used on this modern fireplace. How appropriate!
These modern fireplaces just keep getting better, don't they? Freestanding and tall has now given way to wide and short, but what an impact this example is having! Everything, from the striated wood to the crystal clear glass and the neat flame slot is working together to create a piece of furniture that is utterly spectacular.
We think that using a piece such as this as a room divide is an ingenious idea, as no solid break in the space is created, leaving an open plan, but defined feel. We think this would work particularly well for cordoning off a little quiet reading area from a busy living room!
When a modern fireplace appeals to you, but you don't want to go overboard and make it the sole focus of a room, something a little simpler and more classic could be just what you need. We think this example is utterly beautiful, both in design and the simplicity of the finish, with a traditional hearth and mantle making easy work of adding traditional style to a modern room.
The simple box style of the mantle surround really is timeless and elegant, allowing this fireplace to never look dated or out of place, even if the decor changes in the future.
The mark of truly great design is when items can seamlessly integrate themselves within a host of different environments and look equally as gorgeous in all of them. This is one modern fireplace that we have no doubt can do exactly that, as the simplicity of the style and natural colouring would make for seamless installation anywhere.
We think this textured finish really adds something to this more rustic spot, but picture it sat against a perfectly rendered white wall in a modern home; it works there as well doesn't it? Fabulous!
When only an ultra modern fireplace will do, we don't think you can choose anything other than one of these inset horizontal designs that have become exceptionally popular in recent years. Dramatic, beautiful and a real style statement, in a contemporary setting, these look utterly at home and we are totally enamoured with them! In fact, we could be tempted to redecorate our whole home, just to accommodate one of these!
If you are keen to see what other types of fireplaces might work in your home, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 Unique Fireplace Designs. If you like something a little different, we know you'll be inspired by some of our choices!