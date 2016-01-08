A Modest Home of Three Times the Fun

We've hosted many interesting projects here on homify: from the unforgettable island mansions in the Mediterranean to glitzy apartments filled with the bling. Those are all well and good but this modest home could be the most noteworthy architectural endeavour of recent times.

Presenting a unique, timber exterior to the street but, with flowing, light-filled spaces inside, this unique home is made from equal helpings of inventiveness and fun. A cleverly crafted interior provides the perfect separation of uses for the homeowner to spend their time as they feel is best. Better yet, it's all encompassed within only 3 rooms!

Curious? Well, come and see how it was all made possible by Moeve Architekten.