A Modest Home of Three Times the Fun

We've hosted many interesting projects here on homify: from the unforgettable island mansions in the Mediterranean to glitzy apartments filled with the bling. Those are all well and good but this modest home could be the most noteworthy architectural endeavour of recent times.
Presenting a unique, timber exterior to the street but, with flowing, light-filled spaces inside, this unique home is made from equal helpings of inventiveness and fun. A cleverly crafted interior provides the perfect separation of uses for the homeowner to spend their time as they feel is best. Better yet, it's all encompassed within only 3 rooms!
Curious? Well, come and see how it was all made possible by Moeve Architekten.
Captured in the last remaining moments of light in the evening is the new home. The newest addition to the street offers a fresh contemporary piece of architecture that's unlike most houses found here. An arguably sober structure, the house is made up of three volumes, with each clad in timber. Thanks to this timber the secretive volumes recede into the site, absorbing the effects of the surrounding nature.
You may be wondering what the backstory behind the project is and why the house has been built the way it has. It began when Moeve Architekten received a brief from a client, which outlined strict requirements. The brief stated that the client didn't require much space and desired only three rooms that they could share with two dogs.
Previously the client had lived in Frankfurt inside a small three-room apartment. The arrangement was perfect so the thinking was, why change a winning formula?
The house is set away from the neighbouring properties to ensure privacy for all parties. Entry to the home is made in the middle volume via a stone pattern path through a neat garden. Entering the house, the memory of the timber volumes dissolves in the realisation of a light-filled, generous and flowing interior space.
Inside, the layout is not your usual open plan home we've come to expect. The rooms are linked via a central hallway that effectively separates the different uses. One thing you will notice as you walk through this home is that there are no internal doors—a special request from the client who wished for their dogs to have free passage throughout.
We've found a kitchen and dining room at one end of the home. The room is designed to offer a space of functional activities, but also play and socialising. If the weather's nice outside the sliding doors can be opened up to allow the outside world indoors.
The interiors are elegant in their restraint thanks to the monochrome scheme for the walls and ceilings as well as the lightly-finished timber flooring that links the internal spaces.
We now find ourselves inside the master bedroom. What could be a better place to unwind from a long day than right here? The bedroom faces the garden and, just like the rest of the home, the space is filled with natural light.
Overall this project offers noteworthy lessons to those thinking about downsizing.
