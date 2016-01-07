Victorian Terrace with Rear of the Year

Gone are the days when the only improvements you could make to a Victorian terrace house were to build up into the loft or down into the basement and now, architectural firms are embracing the chance to get a little more creative when a client comes to them with a brief that prioritises extra room.
This fantastic extension, completed in London, is described by the design team as being,
A modern interpretation of the traditional London Roof. The butterfly form provides a unique language for a desirable rear house extension. Avoiding the mundane typical rear extension, the roof form is expressed internally as exposed timber joists. This provides a dynamic architectural feature and adds a natural warmth to the new space.
As part of the project, a new galley kitchen has been placed directly between the new space and the dining room, helping to make the house feel cohesive and perfectly laid out. Let's talk a look and see if you love how unusual this project is!
Well, there's no denying that this extension, from the talented team at Forrester Architects, makes a very definite first impression! So far reserved from the more standard conservatory extensions that we are used to seeing at the back of older houses, this geometric vision really captures our interest and fires our imaginations from the start!
Having put a narrow but long garden to great use, nothing feels as though it has been lost to create this amazing extra space, thanks to the laying of a small patio. What fantastic attention to detail!
Moving up towards the frontage, the beauty and scale of this extension comes into focus and we cannot get enough of it! The crisp white render of the walls, flanked by matching fencing, looks modern, clean and unfussy and is perfectly broken up by the anthracite grey framework.
Though we can see that the rear is overlooked by other houses and greenery, the extensive glazing will make easy work of introducing extra light into the room, while also retaining a connection to nature and the outdoors, which is so important in built-up urban areas. let's get inside!
The calm and serenity of this space hits you instantly, doesn't it? It feels like a quiet, considered and restful area that has been deliberately left relatively sparse and we think this is the perfect approach to have taken. Nothing unnecessary has been included, so only a handful of seating options, a piano and a fire are in situ, making this an elegant and high-end design scheme.
The exposed wood brings a resonating warmth, which is vital for balancing the industrial floor finish and bright white walls, not to mention that it would be a crime to cover up that beautiful structure!
What a great angle this picture has been taken at! From here, we get a good sense of not only the size of the room itself, but also how innovative that roof style is! We can also see that skylights have been included, to allow even more natural light to pour in.
What's really nice to see is that a traditional Victorian door has been used to connect the old and new parts of the home, helping to tie the modernity and the tradition together without any difficultly. It's also an extra nuance of natural wood that makes the roof look really at home.
Isn't this a fantastic way to introduce a newly built kitchen? It makes us wonder why more people don't seek to use their connecting corridor in such a pragmatic way! We particularly love the use of skylights in the roof, which are lighting the work surface!
Though small in terms of counter and cupboard storage, this kitchen is mighty when it comes to design and clever use of space and with the dining room being just a step away, how fantastically practical for serving meals!
Of course, no Victorian terrace could be decorated in a totally contemporary fashion, with no hint of the heritage of the home, that simply doesn't work. Yes, new elements can be seamlessly brought into play, but for a truly beautiful and cohesive home, some older elements need to make an appearance too, so we think this dining room is fantastic! Old meets new with ease and style thanks to the original fireplace, wooden flooring and traditional paint scheme. What a project!
