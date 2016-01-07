Victorian Terrace with Rear of the Year

Gone are the days when the only improvements you could make to a Victorian terrace house were to build up into the loft or down into the basement and now, architectural firms are embracing the chance to get a little more creative when a client comes to them with a brief that prioritises extra room.

This fantastic extension, completed in London, is described by the design team as being, A modern interpretation of the traditional London Roof. The butterfly form provides a unique language for a desirable rear house extension. Avoiding the mundane typical rear extension, the roof form is expressed internally as exposed timber joists. This provides a dynamic architectural feature and adds a natural warmth to the new space.

As part of the project, a new galley kitchen has been placed directly between the new space and the dining room, helping to make the house feel cohesive and perfectly laid out. Let's talk a look and see if you love how unusual this project is!