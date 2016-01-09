Fabulous ways to use the space under the stairs

This article is dedicated to staircases. Specifically, the space underneath them. If you don’t have a stairs in your home, don’t click away just yet because the future can bring unexpected surprises and you need to be prepared!

The space under the staircase often remains unexploited, without any apparent useful function. Yet, this barren space is, without a doubt, the perfect spot to add extra storage units in your home. If you have ever wondered how to tidy up the shoes that run wild by the front door then you need to tap into the potential of the space under the staircase.

It is true however that the potential of the staircase space might be hindered by its shape. That doesn't necessarily mean that it cannot be used altogether. It just means a little imagination and creativity is required. Therefore, we are going to turn the wheels of your imagination by giving you some great tips on how to make the most of this untapped space.

Are you ready to explore the depths of the staircase?