The homify guide to a fabulous front garden

If you want to be the talk of your street and the toast of passers-by, there is only one way to make sure that happens; by having a fabulous front garden that people can't take their eyes off!

We know that some of you will be thinking that you don't have green leanings and that creating an outside utopia might be a challenge, but with some simple tricks and easy to follow tips, you'll be shocked at just how beautiful the front of your home could look, thanks to some considered landscaping and thoughtful planting. You don't even need a huge space to work with!

Let's take a look at some simple to replicate designs and see if you are feeling a little more inspired to reach out to nature!