The homify guide to a fabulous front garden

If you want to be the talk of your street and the toast of passers-by, there is only one way to make sure that happens; by having a fabulous front garden that people can't take their eyes off!
We know that some of you will be thinking that you don't have green leanings and that creating an outside utopia might be a challenge, but with some simple tricks and easy to follow tips, you'll be shocked at just how beautiful the front of your home could look, thanks to some considered landscaping and thoughtful planting. You don't even need a huge space to work with!
Let's take a look at some simple to replicate designs and see if you are feeling a little more inspired to reach out to nature!
If you have uneven ground in your front garden, that is nothing to get upset about. Nor is it an excuse to let the front of your house sit unfinished, as you can use the uneven height to your advantage!
Take a look at this lovely stepped garden, from Italiagiardini. Where some people would have seen a steep slope and assumed that nothing could be done with it, the talented design team have come up with a stunning multi-level garden that makes great use of the terrain and actually goes a step further to make it a main feature! Brick wall beds are simple to construct, so this could be a great DIY project too.
As with interior design, when looking to improve your front garden you will want to be sure that what you plan to plant will work, style-wise, with your home. You might think that sounds a little odd, as plants are natural and can grow where they like, but unless you are sticking with only regional items, you could run the risk of planting something that doesn't align with your exterior.
We think this simple and paired back front garden is the perfect partner to the rustic white render and elegant furnishings, as anything too brash would have detracted from the house itself!
It's not only plants and flowers that you need to think about in terms of your new front garden design and when there is such a plethora of options available, we think you'd be crazy to not at least consider adding some ornamental touches!
Rocks, pretty stones and even ceramic items all make a wonderful impression, as do elegant water features, if you have the space for one! We think that a medley of textures and materials really helps a garden come to life and make an individual statement.
When designing your front garden, really think about the size of the space that you have to work with and be sure to keep your ideas scaled back to fit. We'd all love a swimming pool, but it wouldn't be a practical addition to a small front garden, after all!
It's also worth thinking about your neighbourhood and what other residents have chosen to do with their outside areas, as this could help you to choose a theme or style that really integrates with everyone else's! There's nothing wrong with being different, but when it comes to neighbourhoods, sometimes it can be nice to all work together!
Though it is increasingly simple to import flowers and plants from around the world to include in your front garden design, to be sure that they will flourish, develop and grow properly you might find that selecting items that grow locally are best.
This tip also allows for a cap on spending, as the more difficult to source or exotic items will always cost a lot more than domestic greenery and require far more looking after. We think that simple is often best when it comes to gardens and cost effective solutions are always a bonus too!
Regardless of how much space you have to play with, don't let any of it go to waste when creating your new front garden, as that is when the weeds will move in!
There is nothing nicer than seeing a perfectly planned border coming into bloom, with luscious colours and flowers all packed in together. Empty space will not only leave your garden feeling a little unfinished, it can also pave the way for pests and weeds to really set up home and they can be a nightmare to tackle once they are in situ! Try to select some lovely dense filler foliage if you are unsure of how to complete your garden, as this will make easy work of the task!
One thing we will say about front garden designs is that it's nice to leave them feeling a little more natural. In the main garden, it's common for people to embrace very artistic designs, but at the front of your home, you should aim to create a welcoming and pleasant vibe, which natural flowers and foliage really help to support. A little moss in your paving, uneven blooms and even some different coloured hanging baskets will all bring a really happy feel to your house, so don't worry about relaxing your perfectionist ways a little!
If you are feeling inspired to tackle some garden design, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 Front Garden Ideas. We think there will be something for everyone in there, whether you have a huge or tiny space to play around with!