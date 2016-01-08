The Boundary Pushing London Terrace

The brief for this wonderful and creative project was to,
Create a light, clean and open living area that incorporated the three main areas together while also benefiting from zoning. The large opening between the existing living room, at the front of the house and the kitchen and dining room at the back allows light to flood in from both the front and back. A neutral use of materials helps form one singular space, while the material and colour accents create visual frames.
We don't know about you, but we are sold already! With so many London terrace houses desperately needing additional space to accommodate growing families and changing working patterns, we think innovative solutions, such as this one, should always be showcased and shared so that they might inspire you!
Let's take a closer look!
With so many large scale projects getting attention these days, it can be surprisingly easy to overlook more subtle and budget-friendly examples, but we are keen to give you a wide range of inspiration to choose from. We really think that projects such as this one, from Gruff Limited, show the scope for adding definite value and space, without having to bankrupt yourselves!
From the rear of the property, this lovely add-on looks perfectly at home, having been kept simple and similar to the wider building. The use of folding doors is inspired as well, as this allows the garden to become part of the living space, making it feel much larger.
Whereas many extension projects seek to open up a space and make the house as large as is physically possible, there has been a beautiful restraint maintained in this example, with everything necessary being catered for, but no extraneous luxuries blowing the budget.
With a functional kitchen, usable dining space and lovely parquet flooring all drawing the extra room together, we can picture this being the most enjoyed spot in the house and by keeping the right side clear of clutter, the natural light tunnel, reaching from the front to the back of the house, is making easy work of highlighting the stunning details.
As per the brief for the project, though open plan living was a top priority, so was the inclusion of clear zoning within the newly created space and as we can see here, that has been accomplished without any difficulty.
By including a lovely kitchen island at a perpendicular angle to the wall, the kitchen has been effectively 'contained' to one area, allowing for a cosy food preparation zone to be enjoyed by the keen chefs that live here. By not having any walls, the social nature of the house extension is retained, with diners and cooks all being able to enjoy each other's company, but without letting kitchen mess spill out into the other areas! Clever stuff!
We don't know where to start with this lovely kitchen, but the sleek flush closing cabinets without handles, the hanging shelves and the pendulum lights with an industrial feel all combine to make this space feel fantastically modern and so pared back that though it is stunning, it almost blends into the background and lets other elements take centre stage.
This really is the spirit of open plan living, within a budget, as there is palace for everything and no more. This room is neither boastful nor over the top and it's this quiet elegance that makes it feel as though it was a lot more costly than it was.
When space is at a premium and you construct an extra room, the last thing you want to do is clutter it all up with unnecessary furniture and fixtures. That would be an absolutely pointless endeavour as you would gain nothing! Instead, we like to see clever and innovative storage solutions playing a role in keeping new spaces open and usable, such as these suspended shelves.
Shelves such as this offer a great way to inject some colour and eclectic styling into a space as well, without it dominating the entire room, as collectible ceramics and glassware can easily double up as art. We think you can already tell, but we are really falling for this modest improvement!
Open plan living relies on continuity, as does good home design, so we are delighted to see that as part of this project, the living room, at the front of the house, has been kept simply decorated and punctuated with matching parquet flooring. This consistent styling has helped to not only make the old and new elements come together in perfect harmony, it has driven the exemplar finish of the extension as a whole and we have to say that we think this is a beautiful and inspiring project.
If you are keen to see other terrace extension projects, take a look at this Ideabook: A Superb Modern Extension for a Traditional Terrace Home. The more projects you look at, the better equipped you will be to discuss your ideas for your own home with a design team!