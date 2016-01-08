The Boundary Pushing London Terrace

The brief for this wonderful and creative project was to, Create a light, clean and open living area that incorporated the three main areas together while also benefiting from zoning. The large opening between the existing living room, at the front of the house and the kitchen and dining room at the back allows light to flood in from both the front and back. A neutral use of materials helps form one singular space, while the material and colour accents create visual frames.

We don't know about you, but we are sold already! With so many London terrace houses desperately needing additional space to accommodate growing families and changing working patterns, we think innovative solutions, such as this one, should always be showcased and shared so that they might inspire you!

Let's take a closer look!