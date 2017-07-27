Your browser is out-of-date.

The old mill house with a picture-perfect new interior

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Mill house renovation and extension, Buckinghamshire, HollandGreen
Architectural firm HollandGreen (based in London and Oxfordshire) is in charge of our latest homify 360°, which sees an old mill house undergo a renovation to give it a fabulous new look. 

In addition to a makeover, this house also got treated to an extension to include an additional floor, large open-plan kitchen and home gym. Works also included the building/renovation of outbuildings, garden house, dog kennel and garaging.

Let’s take a look…

The back yard

Mill house renovation and extension, Buckinghamshire HollandGreen
HollandGreen

Mill house renovation and extension, Buckinghamshire

HollandGreen
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

Neat, stylish and spacious – just how we like our yards and gardens here on homify! 

Notice how the expertly manicured lawn seems to flow right into that rear extension which, it would seem, plays the part of the aforementioned open-plan kitchen and dining area.

The kitchen

Mill house renovation and extension, Buckinghamshire HollandGreen
HollandGreen

Mill house renovation and extension, Buckinghamshire

HollandGreen
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

Clean and crisp colours/finishes ensure a most neat appearance for the kitchen. And although it’s designed in the modern style, there’s a slight touch hinting towards the country/rustic style – must be that terrifically textured wood adorning various areas like the breakfast bar.

Dining (and lounging) in style

Mill house renovation and extension, Buckinghamshire HollandGreen
HollandGreen

Mill house renovation and extension, Buckinghamshire

HollandGreen
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

Sharing in the kitchen’s open layout is a dining area, as well as a charming little lounge/TV room in the back, with all three areas sharing in the charming natural light spilling indoors, not to mention the fresh-green views provided by the backyard garden. 

Notice how perfectly the select décor pieces introduce some vibrant colours into the otherwise neutral-dominated palette.

Perfectly stylish

Mill house renovation and extension, Buckinghamshire HollandGreen
HollandGreen

Mill house renovation and extension, Buckinghamshire

HollandGreen
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

We are most glad to discover that the child’s bedroom upstairs isn’t covered up in sickening tones and overly embellished patterns – just because they’re young doesn’t mean they don’t deserve an elegantly designed room as well, right? 

Let’s get a glimpse of some more of this delightfully designed house…

Mill house renovation and extension, Buckinghamshire HollandGreen
HollandGreen

Mill house renovation and extension, Buckinghamshire

HollandGreen
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

Mill house renovation and extension, Buckinghamshire HollandGreen
HollandGreen

Mill house renovation and extension, Buckinghamshire

HollandGreen
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

Mill house renovation and extension, Buckinghamshire HollandGreen
HollandGreen

Mill house renovation and extension, Buckinghamshire

HollandGreen
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

Mill house renovation and extension, Buckinghamshire HollandGreen
HollandGreen

Mill house renovation and extension, Buckinghamshire

HollandGreen
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

Mill house renovation and extension, Buckinghamshire HollandGreen
HollandGreen

Mill house renovation and extension, Buckinghamshire

HollandGreen
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

Mill house renovation and extension, Buckinghamshire HollandGreen
HollandGreen

Mill house renovation and extension, Buckinghamshire

HollandGreen
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

Next up on our viewing list: Yes sir! A converted school house full of hidden delights.

A dream design, or not your style at all – what are your thoughts?

