The old mill house with a picture-perfect new interior

Architectural firm HollandGreen (based in London and Oxfordshire) is in charge of our latest homify 360°, which sees an old mill house undergo a renovation to give it a fabulous new look.

In addition to a makeover, this house also got treated to an extension to include an additional floor, large open-plan kitchen and home gym. Works also included the building/renovation of outbuildings, garden house, dog kennel and garaging.

Let’s take a look…