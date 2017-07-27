The old mill house with a picture-perfect new interior

Architectural firm HollandGreen (based in London and Oxfordshire) is in charge of our latest homify 360°, which sees an old mill house undergo a renovation to give it a fabulous new look.
In addition to a makeover, this house also got treated to an extension to include an additional floor, large open-plan kitchen and home gym. Works also included the building/renovation of outbuildings, garden house, dog kennel and garaging.
Let’s take a look…
Neat, stylish and spacious – just how we like our yards and gardens here on homify!
Notice how the expertly manicured lawn seems to flow right into that rear extension which, it would seem, plays the part of the aforementioned open-plan kitchen and dining area.
Clean and crisp colours/finishes ensure a most neat appearance for the kitchen. And although it’s designed in the modern style, there’s a slight touch hinting towards the country/rustic style – must be that terrifically textured wood adorning various areas like the breakfast bar.
Sharing in the kitchen’s open layout is a dining area, as well as a charming little lounge/TV room in the back, with all three areas sharing in the charming natural light spilling indoors, not to mention the fresh-green views provided by the backyard garden.
Notice how perfectly the select décor pieces introduce some vibrant colours into the otherwise neutral-dominated palette.
We are most glad to discover that the child’s bedroom upstairs isn’t covered up in sickening tones and overly embellished patterns – just because they’re young doesn’t mean they don’t deserve an elegantly designed room as well, right?
Let’s get a glimpse of some more of this delightfully designed house…
