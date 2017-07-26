Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 ways to give your boring garden a Mediterranean look

press profile homify press profile homify
Battersea Basement & Full Refurbishment, Gullaksen Architects Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Loading admin actions …

If you want to get the look and feel of a Mediterranean paradise, there are a few simple tips that will give you the garden of your dreams in no time at all! We took a look at how professional gardeners have sought to inject some overseas glamour into the gardens of their clients, and we feel confident that we've picked out all the must-do tasks that will have you believing that you're sunbathing in Seville, not languishing in Luton—so come and take a look!

1. Think about your light as you start to plan.

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Gullaksen Architects

Moroccan style garden

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

A key motif in Mediterranean gardens is an inspired use of all the natural light that flows in! With that in mind, really take the time to discover which way your garden faces and think about how to capture the most sunlight possible.

2. Add amazing hardscaping.

Mediterrane Mauerabdeckung, Rimini Baustoffe GmbH Rimini Baustoffe GmbH Mediterranean style garden
Rimini Baustoffe GmbH

Rimini Baustoffe GmbH
Rimini Baustoffe GmbH
Rimini Baustoffe GmbH

Have you ever noticed that gardens overseas always seem to have some beautiful hardscaping in place? Crazy paving patios, rustic clay tiles or even pretty shingle will all do the trick and really finish the look wonderfully.

3. Get your drainage perfect.

Herrero House, 08023 Architects 08023 Architects Modern garden
08023 Architects

Herrero House

08023 Architects
08023 Architects
08023 Architects

The key to Mediterranean gardens is great drainage and plants that don't need much more than a lot of sun. With that in mind, it will be in your interests to install an irrigation system, to make the daily chores a lot simpler.

4. Get your borders full to bursting!

Moule Rupert Till Mediterranean style garden
Rupert Till

Moule

Rupert Till
Rupert Till
Rupert Till

To really get that sunny garden vibe, super full borders are key! Vary the height of your plants and add in a few ground-covering shrubs to fill in the gaps as well. Essentially, visible soil is a no!

5. Make space for terracotta pots.

Vivienda Palafrugell, Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Mediterranean style garden
Brick Serveis d&#39;Interiorisme S.L.

Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L.
Brick Serveis d&#39;Interiorisme S.L.
Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L.

We can't talk about creating a Mediterranean garden haven without giving some thought to beautiful terracotta plant pots! The larger the better and with some statement plants in them, you'll think you live in an olive grove!

6. Choose sweet-smelling climbers.

Fazenda em Albufeira., D O M | Architecture interior D O M | Architecture interior
D O M | Architecture interior

D O M | Architecture interior
D O M | Architecture interior
D O M | Architecture interior

While aesthetics are key to any garden, for that perfect Mediterranean outdoor space, scent HAS to play a part as well. Climbers that produce gorgeous blooms, such as jasmine, will create an all-senses experience nobody will ever forget.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Skip the lawn altogether.

Casa de los Espejos, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style garden
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Mediterranean homes rarely have lawns, as it would take far too much work to maintain them under the scorching sun, so if you like the idea of a low maintenance and stunning space, ditch the grass and give priority to hardscaping.

8. Add in some bistro seating.

Bistro Table and Chair Set Garden Trading GardenFurniture
Garden Trading

Bistro Table and Chair Set

Garden Trading
Garden Trading
Garden Trading

Finally, make sure that you're getting the full benefit of a newly prettified Mediterranean garden, by adding some sweet bistro furniture. Alfresco dining is a cornerstone of Mediterranean life, so you know you need to embrace it in your garden!

For more beautiful garden tips, take a look at this Ideabook: How to create a beautiful garden in a small space.

This industrial chic garden extension will blow you away
Are you ready to go all out with a Mediterranean garden design now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks