8 ways to give your boring garden a Mediterranean look

If you want to get the look and feel of a Mediterranean paradise, there are a few simple tips that will give you the garden of your dreams in no time at all! We took a look at how professional gardeners have sought to inject some overseas glamour into the gardens of their clients, and we feel confident that we've picked out all the must-do tasks that will have you believing that you're sunbathing in Seville, not languishing in Luton—so come and take a look!
A key motif in Mediterranean gardens is an inspired use of all the natural light that flows in! With that in mind, really take the time to discover which way your garden faces and think about how to capture the most sunlight possible.
Have you ever noticed that gardens overseas always seem to have some beautiful hardscaping in place? Crazy paving patios, rustic clay tiles or even pretty shingle will all do the trick and really finish the look wonderfully.
The key to Mediterranean gardens is great drainage and plants that don't need much more than a lot of sun. With that in mind, it will be in your interests to install an irrigation system, to make the daily chores a lot simpler.
To really get that sunny garden vibe, super full borders are key! Vary the height of your plants and add in a few ground-covering shrubs to fill in the gaps as well. Essentially, visible soil is a no!
We can't talk about creating a Mediterranean garden haven without giving some thought to beautiful terracotta plant pots! The larger the better and with some statement plants in them, you'll think you live in an olive grove!
While aesthetics are key to any garden, for that perfect Mediterranean outdoor space, scent HAS to play a part as well. Climbers that produce gorgeous blooms, such as jasmine, will create an all-senses experience nobody will ever forget.
Mediterranean homes rarely have lawns, as it would take far too much work to maintain them under the scorching sun, so if you like the idea of a low maintenance and stunning space, ditch the grass and give priority to hardscaping.
Finally, make sure that you're getting the full benefit of a newly prettified Mediterranean garden, by adding some sweet bistro furniture. Alfresco dining is a cornerstone of Mediterranean life, so you know you need to embrace it in your garden!
For more beautiful garden tips, take a look at this Ideabook: How to create a beautiful garden in a small space.