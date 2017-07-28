An elegant family home (complete with floor plans)

Polish experts HOMEKONCEPT bring us our latest homify 360° discovery: a modern house with all the necessary bells and whistles to kick-start some stunning day-dreaming, not to mention envy-worthy inspiration.
Check out the spacious layouts, elegant finishes and overall dream-like style of this modern-day family home.
Don’t you feel like kicking back and relaxing (in style) when viewing this oh-so elegant back yard? The beautiful terrace, the stylish loungers, and let’s not overlook the perfectly crafted garden and lawn!
But let’s take a closer look at the house itself, or rather the house plans.
Quite the spacious layout, don’t you agree? With a two-car garage, spacious terrace that nearly wraps around the entire house, marvellous living room, open-plan kitchen and dining room, home office and bathroom, this ground-floor layout really presents so much space and potential.
But what can we discover on the top floor?
The first thing that hits us upon viewing the top storey is that spacious balcony atop the garage which is connected to the main bedroom – what a perfect spot to place a little table and chairs (or sun loungers) to make full use of the view and fresh air!
In addition, the house’s top level also provides an en-suite bathroom, a walk-in closet, another bathroom that presents a double-sink layout, a laundry room, as well as two comfortably large bedrooms.
Let our vast range of professionals (such as architects, interior designers, etc.) help you conjure up the house (or rooms) of your dreams.
Time to get a glimpse of the (possible) furniture and décor designs that can be accommodated inside this modern stunner—and how ideal is that eye-catching fireplace which, together with the staircase, separates the living room from the open-plan kitchen and dining area?
Let’s scope out a few more images…
