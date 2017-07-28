An elegant family home (complete with floor plans)

The first thing that hits us upon viewing the top storey is that spacious balcony atop the garage which is connected to the main bedroom – what a perfect spot to place a little table and chairs (or sun loungers) to make full use of the view and fresh air!

In addition, the house’s top level also provides an en-suite bathroom, a walk-in closet, another bathroom that presents a double-sink layout, a laundry room, as well as two comfortably large bedrooms.

