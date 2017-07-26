Your browser is out-of-date.

20 tell-tale signs that show you're houseproud

Loaf's 2015 Collections, Loaf Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs
Now then, before we get started, let's get one thing absolutely straight; there is nothing wrong with being exceptionally houseproud! You've worked hard, scrimped and saved to buy your home and have decorated it to an exemplar standard, which means that you have every right to really love and look after it—any professional cleaner will tell you that! The only things is, you might not actually realise you're houseproud, until a guest drags dirt through your hallway and incurs your wrath, so we thought it might be a bit of fun to fill you in on 20 tell-tale signs! Come and take a look and see how many of these apply to you!

1. Your door knocker is always polished and beautiful.

Front door K-Tribe Studió Classic style houses
2. You buy fresh flowers every week.

Porthleven, LEIVARS LEIVARS Eclectic style bedroom
3. You make sure to put fresh towels out for guests.

Mont Blanc Zero Twist 100% cotton Ribbed Towels King of Cotton BathroomTextiles & accessories Cotton White bathroom,towels,towelling,products,cotton
4. Untidy clutter gets hidden in the shed.

Potting shed The Posh Shed Company Classic style garden
5. Your bathmat is always fresh and clean.

Pure Cotton Towelling Bath Mat King of Cotton BathroomTextiles & accessories Cotton White bathroom,bathmat,textiles,cotton,products
6. You dot expensive, beautifully scented candles around.

Living Room Roselind Wilson Design Classic style living room cofee table,living room,candle,flowers,modern,luxury,interior design
7. Your cushions are always perfectly plumped.

Pudding Sofa Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs
8. All your china is the 'good crockery'.

Sophie Allport Hare Tableware Sophie Allport Dining roomCrockery & glassware Porcelain Beige hare,animal,china,porcelin,table,dining,tableware,tabletop,crockery,country,home,kitchen,entertaining,easter,bunny,rabbit,cream,neutral,beige
9. Dirty wall marks get painted over asap.

homify BedroomAccessories & decoration
10. Expensive coffee is a must, not a luxury.

Coffee Bar, Atölye Çatı Atölye Çatı Interior landscaping Wood Wood effect
11. You spritz perfume everywhere.

homify Modern bathroom
12. You bake bread, to infuse your home with a beautiful smell.

Baking bread in The Spring Oven The Spring Oven KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware Baking,Bread,Sourdough,Recipe,Artisan,Homeware,Kitchen,Cookware,Terracotta,Oven,Dough,Cooking
13. You take the time to vacuum your curtains.

Constance Pink Cabbages & Roses Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
14. Cheap soaps simply will not do!

Holborn soap dish Heritage Bathrooms Classic style bathroom Holborn
15. The bed sheets are all properly pressed.

Roma Natural Walnut Bed homify BedroomBeds & headboards
16. You see expensive soap dispensers as an investment.

square push pump with caddy simplehuman Modern kitchen
17. You wash your wheelie bins!

55 litre rectangular pedal bin with liner pocket, simplehuman simplehuman KitchenStorage
18. You subtly encourage the kids to play outside!

Garden playground, Timotay Playscapes Timotay Playscapes Classic style garden
19. The fact that you have a cleaner is a closely-guarded secret.

Munchkin armchair Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Yellow armchair,yellow,velvet,living room
20. The kids are usually out when you welcome guests.

'Welcome' Contemporary hallway shoe storage with mirror by Birex homify Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
For a few handy cleaning tips for when guests are about to arrive, check out this Ideabook: 17 little things you should do before your guests arrive.

So what's the verdict? Are you ultra houseproud?

