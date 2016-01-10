Designing a fully loaded dressing room

If you have a small wardrobe then the chances are you will suffer from the problem of clothes being constantly scattered all over the place, leading to bedroom chaos. That defeats the bedroom's main purpose: relaxation. But there is a remedy you can try! Have you ever thought about converting a spare bedroom into your very own dressing room?
By doing so you will add much needed storage, meaning your bedroom no longer resembles Primark during a discount sale. Intelligent storage space, great lighting and well-placed mirrors will be essential features of your new dressing room, as well as decorative element that will shout about your personality.
Sounds interesting? Let’s see how it's done!
If you’re not certain how to plan and start the project then it might be a good idea to contact an interior designer. A professional will be able to evaluate the available functional space and plan the layout of the room.
Furthermore, it's the job of an interior designer to remain current with trends, so they should be in the best position to offer advice on suitable colours and materials for the décor. They can evaluate your specific taste and match features to your style.
As well as an interior designer you may also find a carpenter helpful. A carpenter will provide the expertise needed to create the structure of your dressing room, taking all the correct measurements, and leaving little room for expensive mistakes. Their knowledge of material should also help ensure longevity for your dressing room.
If you opt to enlist the help of both an interior designer and carpenter, they would ideally collaborate. By sharing their ideas, you can be confident that work will stick to your schedule and within budget.
If you are set to plan your own dressing room then one of the most important things to take into consideration is the distribution of space. The main goal is to maximise the room's storage capacity. The plan must include enough room to accommodate all your clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories.
For example, consider the image above, where there is enough space for everything and even space room for a stylish chair. It's functional space, defined by the light and neutral tones of the furniture and walls, which make it feel bright and spacious.
Another important consideration is lighting. The image above illustrates how to use natural sunlight to make the dressing room comfortable and inviting during the day. The addition of a dressing table in front of the large window further enhances the charming effect of the room.
After darkness falls the dressing room will of course require artificial light. Ceiling fixtures that emit ambient light, such as those often found in the changing rooms of clothes stores, are usually a good choice for dressing rooms. If you will use a dressing table for cosmetics application, then avoid bright lights as they wash out make-up. A bulb of 60 watts or equivalent will do the trick.
Besides helping your get dressed, mirrors give a sense of luxury and finesse, as well as the added benefit of accentuating space.
In the image above, Junior Architects, have placed wall-sized mirrors on the side of the room, which add to the charismatic ambience without being too flamboyant. The burgundy benches and ceramic floor complete the classic effect.
You will finally need to consider the décor of the dressing room. The planning should be holistic, meaning it includes everything inside the room from top to bottom.
For example, take the image above, which embraces a classic style. Wooden cabinets in neutral tones provide storage and large leather ottomans sit in the middle, resting on a stylish rug rests upon the hardwood floor. The plastered brown ceiling contains bright LED lights and transparent pendants that combine wonderfully to give a sophisticated look to the room.
