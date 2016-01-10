Designing a fully loaded dressing room

If you have a small wardrobe then the chances are you will suffer from the problem of clothes being constantly scattered all over the place, leading to bedroom chaos. That defeats the bedroom's main purpose: relaxation. But there is a remedy you can try! Have you ever thought about converting a spare bedroom into your very own dressing room?

By doing so you will add much needed storage, meaning your bedroom no longer resembles Primark during a discount sale. Intelligent storage space, great lighting and well-placed mirrors will be essential features of your new dressing room, as well as decorative element that will shout about your personality.

Sounds interesting? Let’s see how it's done!