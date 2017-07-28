An Oxfordshire family's enviable home extension

This project (and subsequent homify 360° discovery brought to you now) kicked off when a family living in a Victorian Town house in Thame, Oxfordshire decided that they had enough of their small, dark, north-facing kitchen that offered no garden views.

The solution to their gloomy problem? A new extension that was transformed into an open-plan kitchen and dining room that is now flooded with both natural lighting and fresh garden views, thanks to architectural firm HollandGreen based in London and Oxfordshire.