An Oxfordshire family's enviable home extension

This project (and subsequent homify 360° discovery brought to you now) kicked off when a family living in a Victorian Town house in Thame, Oxfordshire decided that they had enough of their small, dark, north-facing kitchen that offered no garden views.
The solution to their gloomy problem? A new extension that was transformed into an open-plan kitchen and dining room that is now flooded with both natural lighting and fresh garden views, thanks to architectural firm HollandGreen based in London and Oxfordshire.
Why would anyone not want to place the spotlight on this super fresh garden at the back of the house? That oh-so-neat lawn, the fresh bushes adding just the right touch of lushness, that delightful brick-clad wall ensuring some striking pattern and pizzazz…
And let’s not forget the charming little terrace that spills forth from the new extension and acts as the perfect go-to spot between the cheerful garden space and new cooking/dining zone.
Speaking of which…
Bonus! A stylish little lounging/living-room spot was also included in this new extension, ensuring that these fortunate residents now have a super stunning garden view to enjoy while relaxing on that elegant L-seater.
A hop and a skip further and we locate the new kitchen and dining area, neither of which seem to be particularly tiny or cramped – or gloomy, thanks to the abundance of fresh natural lighting pouring in through both the glass doors and the skylights.
In fact, the amount of fresh lighting flooding indoors is so great, it even reaches all the way to the front door – literally, as we can see in this photo of the entryway.
Now that’s what we call a most successful (and stylish) extension project!
