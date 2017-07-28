Your browser is out-of-date.

An Oxfordshire family's enviable home extension

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Kitchen extension and Renovation in Thame, Oxfordshire, HollandGreen HollandGreen Modern kitchen
This project (and subsequent homify 360° discovery brought to you now) kicked off when a family living in a Victorian Town house in Thame, Oxfordshire decided that they had enough of their small, dark, north-facing kitchen that offered no garden views.

The solution to their gloomy problem? A new extension that was transformed into an open-plan kitchen and dining room that is now flooded with both natural lighting and fresh garden views, thanks to architectural firm HollandGreen based in London and Oxfordshire.

The rear garden

Kitchen extension and Renovation in Thame, Oxfordshire HollandGreen Modern houses houses
Why would anyone not want to place the spotlight on this super fresh garden at the back of the house? That oh-so-neat lawn, the fresh bushes adding just the right touch of lushness, that delightful brick-clad wall ensuring some striking pattern and pizzazz…

Entering the new space

Kitchen extension and Renovation in Thame, Oxfordshire HollandGreen Modern houses houses
And let’s not forget the charming little terrace that spills forth from the new extension and acts as the perfect go-to spot between the cheerful garden space and new cooking/dining zone.

Speaking of which…

Lounging with a view

Kitchen extension and Renovation in Thame, Oxfordshire HollandGreen Modern living room living
Bonus! A stylish little lounging/living-room spot was also included in this new extension, ensuring that these fortunate residents now have a super stunning garden view to enjoy while relaxing on that elegant L-seater. 

From home stagers to interior architects, we have them all here on homify, and many more.

Bathed in light

Kitchen extension and Renovation in Thame, Oxfordshire HollandGreen Modern kitchen kitchen,extension
A hop and a skip further and we locate the new kitchen and dining area, neither of which seem to be particularly tiny or cramped – or gloomy, thanks to the abundance of fresh natural lighting pouring in through both the glass doors and the skylights.

All the way to the front

Kitchen extension and Renovation in Thame, Oxfordshire HollandGreen Modern corridor, hallway & stairs entry
In fact, the amount of fresh lighting flooding indoors is so great, it even reaches all the way to the front door – literally, as we can see in this photo of the entryway. 

Now that’s what we call a most successful (and stylish) extension project! 

Write a comment below and tell us what you think of this new extension project.

