Simple is the Best and Here is Why

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Baulücke perfekt genutzt, plusEnergieArchitektur plusEnergieArchitektur Modern houses
Our newest homify 360° gem comes to us from Plusenergiearchitektur in Germany, who had the pleasure of working on this super modern family home that provides, among other things, a dream-like yard/garden that (we are sure) entices its residents (and their guests) to spend as much time outdoors as possible.

Scroll down to see what we mean…

Fabulous landscaping

Baulücke perfekt genutzt, plusEnergieArchitektur plusEnergieArchitektur Modern houses
Now this is a photo that makes gardening/landscaping look easy! A freshly manicured lawn; neatly trimmed hedges in the background; and lush bushes and trees beautifully framing the garden’s edges – what’s not to love here? 

From landscape designers to expert tilers, we have them all here on homify, and many more.

Some outdoor R&R

Baulücke perfekt genutzt, plusEnergieArchitektur plusEnergieArchitektur Modern houses
But what’s the point of having such a beautiful garden if you don’t enjoy it in style? That’s where this super practical patio comes in, which is quite big enough to ensure a adequate legroom for the entire family, whether it’s lazily lounging around on a Friday afternoon, doing some serious socialising on a Saturday evening, or indulging in a delicious Sunday afternoon lunch…

The front side

Baulücke perfekt genutzt, plusEnergieArchitektur plusEnergieArchitektur Modern houses
But let’s focus our attention on the house – that is, after all, the point of this discovery. 

Flaunting a most modern design, the house enjoys a very straightforward style (a ‘stacked’ style, if you will) that makes it look like a few blocks have simply been pushed and stacked together to conjure up a residence. 

Less is more, as they say, and that seems to be the motto of the colour palette as well, which resorts to a very clean and elegant neutral look of whites and soft browns.

Various materials

Baulücke perfekt genutzt, plusEnergieArchitektur plusEnergieArchitektur Modern houses
Of course the words ‘straightforward’ or ‘simple’ should not be used in the same sentence as ‘boring’, for they are worlds apart in terms of meaning. For although this structure resorts to a simple look in terms of colour and build, its overall style is anything but dull – the elegant touches, stylish finishes and various building materials (shiny steel, textured wood etc.) make quite sure of that!

Fancy something a bit more… lavish?

An Oxfordshire family's enviable home extension
Simply fantastic, or not your cup of tea – how do you feel about this house?

