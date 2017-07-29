A Northern Irish family's charming remodelled home

Coleraine-based experts Williams Creative Design bring us our latest homify 360° gem, which takes a look at the extension and refurbishment of an existing house with outstanding views from the rear of the house over the Strand, Mussenden Temple and Donegal – 10 out of 10 for location, then!

But how does this house do in terms of style, space, layout, furniture, décor and all those other lovely (yet important) factors? Only one way to find out…