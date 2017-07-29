A Northern Irish family's charming remodelled home

Coleraine-based experts Williams Creative Design bring us our latest homify 360° gem, which takes a look at the extension and refurbishment of an existing house with outstanding views from the rear of the house over the Strand, Mussenden Temple and Donegal – 10 out of 10 for location, then!
But how does this house do in terms of style, space, layout, furniture, décor and all those other lovely (yet important) factors? Only one way to find out…
We hear seagulls, crashing waves and children laughing – typical sounds one hears when strolling on the beach. That’s probably because this image is just what we imagine when thinking of beach homes.
Its entire style is just so perfectly nautically inspired (the snow white walls, the pitched roof, the ocean-blue hues of the front door, a charming little bay window… ).
Even with the first step indoors we are already greeted by all the required touches that make up a most impressive entryway – light, space, patterns and colours. And just see how fantastically (and subconsciously) the wooden parquet flooring guides us further inside…
Soft natural light is definitely one of the prime design factors in this open-plan kitchen and dining room, as it filters beautifully indoors to ensure a soft and glowing ambience to accompany every meal and social occasion.
There is just so much character in this living room, as we can very easily picture a close-knit family spending some quality time in front of that wood-burning oven.
