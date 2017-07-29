Your browser is out-of-date.

A Northern Irish family's charming remodelled home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Portstewart House 2, Williams Creative Design Williams Creative Design
Loading admin actions …

Coleraine-based experts Williams Creative Design bring us our latest homify 360° gem, which takes a look at the extension and refurbishment of an existing house with outstanding views from the rear of the house over the Strand, Mussenden Temple and Donegal – 10 out of 10 for location, then!

But how does this house do in terms of style, space, layout, furniture, décor and all those other lovely (yet important) factors? Only one way to find out…

The front façade

Front Elevation
Williams Creative Design

Front Elevation

Williams Creative Design
Williams Creative Design
Williams Creative Design

We hear seagulls, crashing waves and children laughing – typical sounds one hears when strolling on the beach. That’s probably because this image is just what we imagine when thinking of beach homes. 

Its entire style is just so perfectly nautically inspired (the snow white walls, the pitched roof, the ocean-blue hues of the front door, a charming little bay window… ).

What do you think?

The entrance hall

Entrance Hall
Williams Creative Design

Entrance Hall

Williams Creative Design
Williams Creative Design
Williams Creative Design

Even with the first step indoors we are already greeted by all the required touches that make up a most impressive entryway – light, space, patterns and colours. And just see how fantastically (and subconsciously) the wooden parquet flooring guides us further inside…

The dining / kitchen space

Dining/ Kitchen space
Williams Creative Design

Dining/ Kitchen space

Williams Creative Design
Williams Creative Design
Williams Creative Design

Soft natural light is definitely one of the prime design factors in this open-plan kitchen and dining room, as it filters beautifully indoors to ensure a soft and glowing ambience to accompany every meal and social occasion. 

Need that expert interior (or exterior) look? Check out our range of professionals.

The living area

Living Area
Williams Creative Design

Living Area

Williams Creative Design
Williams Creative Design
Williams Creative Design

There is just so much character in this living room, as we can very easily picture a close-knit family spending some quality time in front of that wood-burning oven.

Let’s scope out some more images to see what the rest of the house looks like…

WC
Williams Creative Design

WC

Williams Creative Design
Williams Creative Design
Williams Creative Design

Staircase
Williams Creative Design

Staircase

Williams Creative Design
Williams Creative Design
Williams Creative Design

Snug
Williams Creative Design

Snug

Williams Creative Design
Williams Creative Design
Williams Creative Design

Love it or loathe it – what do you think of this house?

