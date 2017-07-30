This epic home is hidden behind an East London terrace

Our homify 360° discovery for today is something a bit more exceptional than the usual rear extension or kitchen spruce-up: it focuses on two new homes that maximise the available space within an East London terrace, with a traditional home concealing a contemporary house behind it.

The latter, a private residence enclosed on all sides, surrounds a landscaped courtyard providing an abundance of light into the generous open-plan living areas. Glazing and snippets of exposed brick internally provide subtle touches of character.

London-based GPAD Architecture & Interior Design is the professional team behind this stunning project.