This epic home is hidden behind an East London terrace

Our homify 360° discovery for today is something a bit more exceptional than the usual rear extension or kitchen spruce-up: it focuses on two new homes that maximise the available space within an East London terrace, with a traditional home concealing a contemporary house behind it.
The latter, a private residence enclosed on all sides, surrounds a landscaped courtyard providing an abundance of light into the generous open-plan living areas. Glazing and snippets of exposed brick internally provide subtle touches of character.
London-based GPAD Architecture & Interior Design is the professional team behind this stunning project.
How gorgeous is this modern structure with all its elegant touches? Brick-clad façade; gravel grounds; oversized stone-tile patio; bi-fold doors; potted plants for a bit of freshness…
And speaking of those bi-fold doors, see the fabulous way in which they allow the indoor space to connect with the outside areas. Can’t you just imagine a cosy little get-together between friends, and flinging those doors open to allow the mixing and mingling to continue on the outside?
Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.
Inside, the open-plan dining room, kitchen and living room enjoy a very modern (almost minimalist) style, with soft neutral colours ensuring the limited legroom looks (and feels) even more visually spacious.
We should have known that the look-at-me style of the living area was not just for show; see how fabulously it continues here in the bathroom, with sleek and practical touches injecting so much style and functionality into the space, especially that lit-up wall niche that can help out with so much storage!
Want to sneak a peek at some more photos? Of course you do!
Seeking some more high-class inspiration? Well, we are sure that You'll love every inch of this remodelled London home.