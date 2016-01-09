Let's help you find the perfect bed

The main feature in any bedroom, your bed can mean the difference between waking up fully rested or never getting to sleep in the first place!
Beds are such vital pieces of furniture and they are an undeniable combination of practical functionality and aesthetic element. While comfort should always be your main focus when choosing your perfect bed, you can't afford to overlook aesthetics completely either, so we think we have come up with some great tips for ensuring that your next bed purchase will be done with all the right priorities in mind.
Let's take a look at some fantastic beds, but try not to fall asleep, or you might miss out!
Let's be totally honest and accept that comfort is not the only consideration when buying a new bed; it has to look good too! No perfect bed can truly be picked unless it seamlessly integrates with the rest of your decor and is a gorgeous reflection of your tastes, can it?
We think this utterly beautiful wooden platform bed, from A4estudio, is the ideal example of a new piece of furniture that has sought to blend in with its surroundings. The use of natural wood makes easy work of the integration process and simple bedding has kept this room elegant, comfortable and rustic.
When it comes to picking out your perfect bed, the only limit is your imagination, so if you have an idea in your mind, don't just assume that it can't be done or that nobody has tried it yet, as you might be pleasantly surprised!
This curved example shows just what is possible and far from being an impractical inclusion, it has built in storage, light fixtures and room enough for a luxe mattress. The matching bookshelf helps to tie the spiral theme together and the overall impression is one of stunning design flair!
The perfect bed will not only help you drift off into a long and restorative sleep, it will be a multifunctional item of furniture that helps to make good use of your bedroom space as a whole. If you're not sure what we mean, just take a look at this lovely room!
Filled with eclectic colours and styles, we think the use of a bookcase to deepen the headboard is genius. Now, you have somewhere to put reading lamps, as well as storage within arm's reach. It also helps to divide the room up and adds extra support to the bed, which would more commonly be resting against a wall.
What is perfect for you will most definitely not also apply to children, as they are more concerned with fun and whimsy than memory foam and high-end bed linen! There are, however, some fantastic styles available that will make it very easy for you to pick out the perfect bed for your little ones.
We love this treehouse/beach hut combination that offers practicality in the sense of an extra sleeping space underneath. Painted in bright colours to match the bedroom, we don't think you'd ever struggle to persuade your children that it was bedtime!
Once you have found your perfect bed, you need to be sure that you are accessorising it well. While the functionality and comfort will be the most important factors, onlookers won't be able to gauge them, but they will see your choice of bedding, pillows, cushions and throws. We think these aspects are ideal for introducing an accent colour into your bedroom and the more vibrant the better! A touch of genius is including a blanket box, as seen here, so that you can easily stow your accessories overnight, rather than just leaving them scattered on the floor.
