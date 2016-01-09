Your browser is out-of-date.

A simple guide to rustic home style

press profile homify
Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style dining room
There's so many decor styles to choose from that it can be hard to hone in on just one, but a rustic house is something that will never go out of fashion! 

Usually filled to the brim with natural materials, in particular wood, any home that has adopted a rustic aesthetic will be warm, cosy and nostalgically comforting, much like an open fire on a cold winter's day. By moving away from a focus on perfect finishes and crisp modernity, the relative softness of a rustic theme allows for a calm and chilled out home and we can't help but want that for our own properties.

Take a look at some of our tips for making your home a little more rustic and see if you find a new type of zen!

Use natural materials everywhere

Reforma integral de vivienda, Indire Reformas S.L. Indire Reformas S.L. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
The key to creating a rustic look in your home is using as many natural materials as possible, as this helps to ground your décor in an organic style. You will soon see that any rustic house features a plethora of wood, natural stone and organically finished textiles and you can't deny that they look fantastic!

We love this entrance hall, from Indire Reformas, as the wooden stairs, though beautiful, were not left to fend for themselves. Instead, they are supported by a raw stone wall that helps to pick put the rich and warm tones in the space. It also looks so good that you want to reach out and touch it!

Make use of wood in your bathroom

Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style bathroom
Some people think that wood and water don't mix, but we prefer to take a more holistic view and think of them as perfect partners, once the wood has been suitably treated, of course. 

We think that the floorboards, joists, bath surround and sink plinth all look incredible finished in a light honey tone and add a real warmth and cosiness to the room itself. Totally offsetting the potential for a cold feel, that white bathroom suites can bring about, the wood is helping to transform the space into something you would expect to see in any rustic house. Gorgeous!

Take inspiration from agricultural buildings

Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style dining room
Rustic house design will often feature elements that can be seen in traditional agricultural or rural buildings, such as barns and we can't help but love them. Filled with character and fun nuances, items such as sliding wooden screen doors really help to bring a rustic theme to life.

Other than throwing in a few bales of hay, we can't imagine this pretty dining room being able to look more rustic, as the wooden table, bench seats and doors are all making this feel like a luxury barn conversion in the remote countryside and we could sure get away from the city for a bit!

Embrace exposed bricks

Apartamento de luxo Barra da tijuca, Leila Dionizios Arquitetura e Luminotécnica Leila Dionizios Arquitetura e Luminotécnica Modern dining room
Don't mistake rustic house styling as being anything that looks unfinished or imperfect, it is so much more involved than that. Yes, unfinished walls, such as this super brick example, can play a major part in the style, but that is because the rich tones and naturally tactile look of the materials being used are too beautiful to cover.

Exposed brick walls are a fantastic way to inject rich rustic character into your home and look great either left totally bare, or accented with framed pictures, as seen here. The red brick helps to pick out the tones of the natural wood that will most likely also be playing a part in your design scheme too.

Add Mediterranean colour accents

APARTAMENTO KG, Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Modern kitchen
For a pop of colour, we don't think you can go wrong with hues that are reminiscent of the Mediterranean! Warm reds, rich yellows and punchy greens all come together to create a tapestry of vibrant earth tones that work perfectly with wood, stone and textured finishes.

That is the whole ethos of rustic styling. Taking inspiration from nature; it's finishes, materials and colours, to create an environment that feels comforting, familiar and relaxing and we have to say that it is one of our absolute favourite design schemes. Rustic house design for the win!

Use wood for large furniture pieces

Madeira em pauta para um casal que adora receber, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Rustic style living room
When it comes to adding a little rustic flair into your home, you might not want to go the whole hog right from the start, so why not start with some statement furniture and build your room around that? We think this split trunk coffee table is absolutely incredible and the contrast of the wild, rough bark with the smooth caramel flesh is more than just eye-catching, it's décor inspiring!

If you think rustic styling could be for you, take a look at this Ideabook: Beautiful Rustic Kitchens You'll Love! You'll see just how easy it can be to inject some natural style into every room in your house, even the kitchen!

Are you keen to inject a little rustic character into your home? Tell us what you plan to start with!

