A simple guide to rustic home style

There's so many decor styles to choose from that it can be hard to hone in on just one, but a rustic house is something that will never go out of fashion!

Usually filled to the brim with natural materials, in particular wood, any home that has adopted a rustic aesthetic will be warm, cosy and nostalgically comforting, much like an open fire on a cold winter's day. By moving away from a focus on perfect finishes and crisp modernity, the relative softness of a rustic theme allows for a calm and chilled out home and we can't help but want that for our own properties.

Take a look at some of our tips for making your home a little more rustic and see if you find a new type of zen!