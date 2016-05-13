The Showstopping Mansion Built Overnight

Having seemingly appeared overnight, this magnificent module mansion has brought something unique to the township of Berry in New South Wales, Australia. The people who live out in these parts have a laid back attitude, with things tending to happen a little slower compared to nearby Sydney (nearby, in an Australian context), so you can imagine the local's amazement when a beautiful mansion was built within only a handful of days.
The secret to the fast construction was that this mansion was built from 11 interconnecting modules, which were transported and joined together on site. The majority of work had already been done in a factory in Melbourne. Although representing only a minor percentage of the housing market, module homes are fast becoming popular for those interested in alternative housing. Not only do module homes offer a fast and easy build, they also have many other benefits, ranging from aesthetics to environmental.
If you're interested in finding out more about this project and module houses in general, make sure to scroll downwards…
The design brief of this home was to create an airy pavilion that profited from the views of the native bushland, while also providing a private haven for the owners. The home’s long, linear form was designed to take advantage of the northern sun exposure and acts as a connection to the bush and mountain landscape.
Meeting all the functional requirements of modern, sustainable design, the home has a total floor area of 465sqm, consisting of 11 modules. We mentioned earlier the speed of this build; in fact, the home's by Modscape are built and installed in the factory within 12 weeks. Installation is super quick and can take as little as a day!
In the glorious sunshine we can begin to appreciate the beauty of the house and its stunning swimming pool and decking area. The palette is minimal and modest, with timber, concrete and zinc used in an uncomplicated manner, which forms a humble yet eye-catching design.
The materials and finishes not only look beautiful but they are all recycled, reconstituted or sustainably sourced. Of special note is the teak timber used to clad the exterior, which is sourced from a sustainable plantation forests. In addition, all windows and glass doors are double-glazed as standard and the paints are all low VOC.
In a world with a general mentality for careless extravagance it is comforting to see the commitment from Modscape to build housing that is both aesthetically pleasing and sustainable.
Protective timber panels envelope the stunning walkway that links the poolside entertaining area to the main building. Guests will no doubt feel a sense of wonder as walk down the timber battened walkway while dappled sunlight filters through, creating a unique dance of shadows and light.
One enters through the timber walkway into the ground floor living zone, which boasts double-height ceilings and a delicate modern décor. Quality reigns supreme here thanks to a keen eye for detail and high quality materials. The main living zone opens out to the north-facing decking via sliding glass doors, encouraging afternoons lounging by the pool..
It all looks so perfect in here. And there are simply no signs that the home is made from modules. Amazing!
The home's main bathroom was easily assembled and designed to be flexible enough to accommodate a variety of needs and circumstances. There is a clear minimalist inspiration to the design due to the simple and clutter-free appearance of the space.
The running costs of the bathroom and the home as a whole can be close to nothing. At the very minimum, as a result of the way each module is designed, owners of this home can expect to save at least 20–30% on their standard water and energy bills. Not just a pretty face then…
At the end of the tour we get to see one of the interesting sides of the home. This exterior wall is formed of a continuous stretch of concrete that is devoid of any detail. Most would assume that this is a design inspired by minimalist architecture, however, this design element has more practical importance than an aesthetic expression.
The reality is that this house is located in a bushfire zone, meaning that this house will be under threat of fire throughout its lifetime. Along with the clearing of vegetation, the concrete material provides the home with a safeguard against bushfires should they ever threaten.
