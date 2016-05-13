The Showstopping Mansion Built Overnight

Having seemingly appeared overnight, this magnificent module mansion has brought something unique to the township of Berry in New South Wales, Australia. The people who live out in these parts have a laid back attitude, with things tending to happen a little slower compared to nearby Sydney (nearby, in an Australian context), so you can imagine the local's amazement when a beautiful mansion was built within only a handful of days.

The secret to the fast construction was that this mansion was built from 11 interconnecting modules, which were transported and joined together on site. The majority of work had already been done in a factory in Melbourne. Although representing only a minor percentage of the housing market, module homes are fast becoming popular for those interested in alternative housing. Not only do module homes offer a fast and easy build, they also have many other benefits, ranging from aesthetics to environmental.

