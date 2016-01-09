UK mansion architecture design and tips

A mansion is considered to be any house that is of significant size, stature and impressive style and we don't know about you, but we are looking forward to seeing what is out there!

These ultra luxe dwellings always seem to have some fantastic heritage and history attached to them and more often than not, look grand enough to have been built for a film set, yet they are family homes and the UK has a wealth of them! We are going to take you on a tour of the UK to find the Top 10 mansions that we think will have you popping an extra few pounds on the lottery this weekend and we'll keep our fingers crossed for you, as long as we get an invite to the house warming party!

Let's see if we can exceed all your expectations!