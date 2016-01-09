UK mansion architecture design and tips

A mansion is considered to be any house that is of significant size, stature and impressive style and we don't know about you, but we are looking forward to seeing what is out there!
These ultra luxe dwellings always seem to have some fantastic heritage and history attached to them and more often than not, look grand enough to have been built for a film set, yet they are family homes and the UK has a wealth of them! We are going to take you on a tour of the UK to find the Top 10 mansions that we think will have you popping an extra few pounds on the lottery this weekend and we'll keep our fingers crossed for you, as long as we get an invite to the house warming party!
Let's see if we can exceed all your expectations!
The Downes is cited as being an,
Exceptional Grade II listed Georgian property, nestled just off the North Devon coast near the beautiful towns of Instow and Appledore. Set within the Torridge Valley, this 7 bedroom house underwent enormous restoration and refurbishment throughout July 2015 to bring it back to its former luxury, complete with an outdoor heated pool, tennis lawn, games barn, walled garden and acres of manicured lawns.
We certainly can't argue with that description and the stunning façade really tells a story packed full with heritage and elegance. We love that classic, yet luxurious touches have been included, such as the tennis lawn and feel that this Top 10 mansion is one that will always be homely and not too overbearing.
An incredibly imposing and impressive home, Klippan House is a Grade II listed Victorian house that Belsize Architects were brought in to help restore and return to its former glory as a spectacular family home.
The dramatic red brick exterior is not the only selling point of this amazing home, as the internal restructure lead to some exciting new additions, such as a games room, study and home cinema. In addition to this, Belsize describe how, ’A former outbuilding and service yard was glazed over to form a spacious and light-filled library with hand-crafted bookshelves. The main staircase was restored and bedrooms were fitted out with bespoke joinery and en suite bathrooms. A new external glass staircase leads from the main living area to the newly landscaped garden, where a garden pavilion has been added.’
That really is a stately home that deserves inclusion in our Top 10 mansions list!
Found in Scotland, this fantastic and outlandishly over-the-top mansion has been brought back to life after a spell of disrepair and is now one of the premier wedding locations in the UK.
We love how the frontage has been restored without being altered, with battlements taking pride of place at the top and really giving a castle feel to this enormous property. Well thought out lighting helps to ensure that the façade casts an imposing image, regardless of the time of day and we imagine that the inside is just as impressively finished!
Is this not the very epitome of the type of house you would see being used in a period drama? The quintessential English mansion in the countryside, this fabulous home, found in the heart of Guildford, really shows just how classic and timeless architecture can look, so has earned itself a spot on out Top 10 mansions list!
We love the white walls, grey roof and perfectly manicured garden that all meet you at the end of a traditional winding driveway and there, at the back, just creeping into view is a fabulous modern extension that has been added on, without detracting from the heritage or styling of the original building. Lovely!
It always seems a little bit cheeky to call houses as grand as this one a 'farm', but due to the original functionality being that of an agricultural nature, the farmhouse title remains. We all know the truth, however, that this is a beautiful country mansion, finished to the highest standards and with luxury and comfort firmly in mind.
Having been recently renovated, we would love to see inside as we feel sure that the perfect stonework and fabulous rustic detailing must continue throughout. Perhaps we will bring you a tour of this home soon!
Found in the heart of Surrey, this wonderful country retreat is what UK Top 10 mansions are all about! Just look at the climbing foliage and roses, making a picture perfect image of a country home fit for royalty!
With wonderfully kept and luscious gardens, this traditional red brick mansion just manages to err on the side of modest, which makes us love it all the more! Neither boastful or over the top, this large house simply exists to fulfil a function, but has been given the opportunity to look stunning while doing so. Yes, we could all squeeze in the kitchen, but more importantly, we think we'd all like to!
This medieval mansion is something a little bit different, but nevertheless outstanding! The design team completed a,
Complete strip-out and re-build using traditional materials throughout, down to re-roofing in traditional Horsham slate ultra green and using efficient insulation made from lambswool and Glapor recycled foamed glass gravel.
How incredible does that sound? We can only imagine the time and care that went into restoring such a property, but we are glad that it did as that's another piece of history saved from the bulldozer! This was a sure fire inclusion on our Top 10 mansions list!
A little smaller and more pared back maybe, but we still think this lovely home has a place in our Top 10 mansions list, as it is not only large enough, but has also been cleverly created from existing buildings! The design team revealed that this home features an,
Elegant and imaginative conversion of a disused dairy and garage into a wonderful open-plan kitchen and living area.
Even if the extension had not been added, we still think this is a country home worth a closer look, but with it, the footprint becomes that of something very impressive indeed.
What a fabulously impressive home and we already know we are going to love it, thanks to the cheeky bright red front door. Having undergone a major conservation project, this Grade II listed property was returned to its original glory as a family home, having been used for many years as a care facility for older patients.
The design team responsible for the work say that,
When they took the project on, it was in a poor condition and work focused on restoring the original and 18th century areas of the house. In addition, the project included a major re-ordering of the 20th century accommodation wing to include a gymnasium and guest accommodation serving the main house. A key feature of the refurbished property is the new kitchen constructed from three smaller rooms and sensitively extended to form a breakfast room.’
That certainly sounds like a house that deserves to be in our Top 10!
Talk about a house with a view! WOW! Set within a National Trust interest area, the restoration of this structure was a delicate task, to say the least, but what has been created is simply lovely. The design team reveal that, ’The work undertaken involved the removal of previous extensions, alterations to the original structure and demolition and replacing assorted outbuildings. A three bay two storey pitched roof extension was added at the rear. External alterations included a new entrance porch and chimneys, while the internal work required the careful adaptation of the existing trusses and insertion of a new floor and staircase.’
A sensitive, loving restoration, we think this almost modest mansion is a wonderful way to end this article. With a traditional flint façade, brick framing and a view to die for, we don't UK homes get much grander or more stunning than this!
