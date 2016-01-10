The Home that Lights Up the Street

This exciting project from Spain follows a youthful couple who pursued a new and untested path. The couple had purchased a vacant lot of land and were keen to try and build the best house they could for the lowest price possible. They wanted to reinterpret their vacant site and explore all the alternative opportunities available to them. The idea of building a module home started as an off-the-cuff remark but eventually grew to become something much more.

What stands today is a sophisticated home that has been built from a series of prefabricated modules. The combination of contemporary materials and the uncommon construction method has brought something new and interesting to the street. Let's see how it turned out!