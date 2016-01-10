The Home that Lights Up the Street

This exciting project from Spain follows a youthful couple who pursued a new and untested path. The couple had purchased a vacant lot of land and were keen to try and build the best house they could for the lowest price possible. They wanted to reinterpret their vacant site and explore all the alternative opportunities available to them. The idea of building a module home started as an off-the-cuff remark but eventually grew to become something much more.
What stands today is a sophisticated home that has been built from a series of prefabricated modules. The combination of contemporary materials and the uncommon construction method has brought something new and interesting to the street. Let's see how it turned out!
Situated in the middle of a busy residential street, the design of the home challenges the more traditional properties that border alongside. With a visually intriguing façade of contemporary appearance, this clever home by Casas Inhaus is characterised by an intriguing combination of pattern and texture.
To briefly summarise: this custom designed home consists of 75 square metres over one level and accommodates three bedrooms, two bathrooms and grand living spaces. Come inside and see what it's like…
Centrally positioned within the building, the kitchen, dining and living areas form the social hub for the couple, making the perfect spot to host guests. The plan is arranged around double-height volume ceilings and a monochrome scheme that helps emphasise a sense of comfort and space.
The décor is nice and relaxed, with an interesting mix of contemporary and traditional items. The couple has only recently moved in so it will take some time for them to really kit out their new home.
A modern and stylish kitchen is the epitome of practicality. The design maximises every opportunity for storage and completely avoids any redundant space. Notice how the cabinetry reaches all the up from the floor to the ceiling so that everything has a place.
Beyond the kitchen is a dining area suitable for small sit down meals. Spacious yet cosy, the dining area has a sense of romance to it thanks to the clever choice of accessories.
The contemporary style continues into the master bedroom, which is a sophisticated space that incorporates many of the current designer trends. The soft bed linen combines well with beige whilst enticing creams help give the room a luxurious and cosy feel. We love the choice of bed with its beautiful silver infused timber finish.
Our last snapshot of the module home is within a quiet corner that's dedicated to those wishing to enjoy a novel in peace. Overall, this project's outcome demonstrates that living inside a small module home can be comfortable, social and desirable. As the cost of housing is always on the rise, it's exciting to see how module homes can help bring the cost of building down without sacrificing quality.
To see inside another modular home and explore their possibilities, be sure to check out : A Sensational Home in the Wild.