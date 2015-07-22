A small home with a big message

At the opposite end of the egg is the small toilet and shower that adds the finishing touch to the liveable, workable space. The potential energy requirements for the 12 months of use were determined through working out Stephen's anticipated daily routines, as well as estimating the needs for power, in order to address this need with solar.

If you have loved this living and work space with a message, then take a look at these affordable housing solutions, who follow a social movement with a purpose.