Patterned kitchen flooring

The flooring in this kitchen is unexpected, as from the rest of the kitchen finishes one would gather that they are just stepping into a traditional kitchen area. The kitchen flooring however takes the kitchen from traditional to exciting. The tiles are bordered by wood flooring, so it almost looks like a giant rug. The colours used are a cool sea green, deep blue and a border of white. These ocean like colours are unexpected, yet feel very soothing in this kitchen. The pattern too is unique, and is not too overwhelming with such grand colour. The blue and white border evens out the sea green, and the pops of small blue tile on the green is a nice continuation from the border. This unexpected colour in kitchen flooring has transformed this kitchen from ordinary to extraordinary.