Simple facade, surprising interior

This charming property is located in the desirable area of Richmond Hill in London, and its pristine façade blends in to the streetscape seamlessly, whilst retaining its own character and feel. The period home has seen a full renovation courtesy of Green County Developments, and now an open plan layout encourages fluid movement through the house and fully maximises the use of the rooms. The interior is the perfect blend of contemporary and traditional. From the modern kitchen to the tastefully designed master bedroom, each room is elegant yet simple, and the materials used speak of the highest quality. So, without further ado, let's take a closer look…
The warm tones of the bricks are offset by the stark white frames around the windows and front door for a cheerful and inviting look, that is also sensitive to the history of the building. The muted grey of the front door creates a sophisticated tone, as do the traditional wrought iron gates.
The large kitchen has been decorated in a minimalist style with white taking priority throughout, from the walls to the dining set. The kitchen island has an industrial feel to it, and the combination of warm timber tones and deep grey breaks up the monochrome colour scheme, and introduces some texture. The kitchen benefits from lots of natural light entering through the full-length conservatory windows. The natural light and minimal furnishings make the room appear endlessly spacious.
The skylights work in combination with the patio doors and floor-to-ceiling windows to really allow in as much light as possible. Reflective surfaces are another great way to maximise natural light, and this has been utilised here, with a glass dining table and shining worktops along with a white ceramic splashback in the kitchen.
The living room has been fitted with beautiful timber floorboards that give the room an exclusive feel which also adds a touch of classical beauty. Mixing traditional and modern, this project embraces the best of both worlds: the unusual fireplace design and Pop art style prints sit side by side with elegant furniture and traditional French doors.
The master bedroom is a vision of peace and relaxation. Vintage style furniture has been chosen for an olde worlde feel that is undercut by the crisp white linen on the bed, and the simple, modern design of the cushions. We could imagine settling down here for the night, no problem! The only issue would be forcing yourself to leave in the morning.
Though the modern theme and white décor continues in the child's room, the design is also playful, incorporating patterns and prints as you would expect to see in a child's room. The shelving units are a great way to keep the room clean and tidy, and storage boxes with pretty designs are another good option for hiding toys and general mess from sight.
Here we can see a traditional bathroom suite with a twist. The classical white fittings have a distinctly modern shape with rounded edges. The stark white walls are contrasted by the grey stone tiles and cabinets. Simple and sleek design reigns supreme in this room.
The second bathroom boasts a luxurious marble style floor and shower unit, with a sleek glass panel dividing up the space and containing the water from the rain shower. Recessed lighting brings the room to life, and the freestanding bathroom suite has been chosen for an elegant, contemporary look.
