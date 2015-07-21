Renovation on a budget

This project is a perfect example of how big changes can be made on a very small budget. With a little careful planning and hard work on the behalf of the architects as well as the home owners, a lot can be achieved without costing you the earth. This project is part of a dilapidated building that was in a state almost beyond repair. However, architect Gianluca Cadoni was commissioned to drastically remodel the building, and restore it to what we see today. Three previously small and cramped studio flats have been converted into one large flat of 100m2. The various levels of the previous studios remain, and the space of the old stairwell has been recovered for extra floor space. The best part about this project? The owner's themselves played a big role in the conversion, helping the architect and the contractors throughout the entire construction phase, helping to finish the project within budget.
The first image shows us just how bad a state the building had fallen into. The rehabilitation of these three studios into one single home was to incorporate reclaiming the space once used for the stairwell to the individual units, and to give birth to larger, more modern and functional living spaces. The old terrace of the upper studio was also to be reclaimed, offering an enviable outdoor space for the new owners.
After restoring the walls to be deemed structurally sound and adding new insulation, work could begin to create a personal space that speaks volumes of the owners characters and personalities. Having such a large input into the process from start to finish meant their tastes were always going to have a huge impact.
The kitchen was also in a terrible state, and as you can see, a lot of work was needed in order for it to become a cosy and modern space.
It's easy to see that flashy spaces full of ultra-modern fittings and fittings weren't a high priority for the owners. Simply laying claim to a flat that is homely, functional, and affordable, was all that was desired. All kitchen necessities have been lined together against one wall to maximise space, and to enhance the roomy feeling achieved by the simple luxury of high ceilings.
These two previously small and awkward rooms were to soon become one, with the removal of the dividing, non load-bearing plaster wall. Remnants of the old apartment can be seen in the hideous pink walls, telling us this may have previously been a child's bedroom?
What was once a small and depressing space has been opened up to become an inviting and cheerful child's bedroom. The same red floor that features throughout the communal spaces of the flat continues in this bedroom, keeping the design uniform, and helping to draw a subtle connection between the home set across three floors.
Want to see another great renovation project stylishly finished with budget in mind? Then check out this incredible family home makeover.